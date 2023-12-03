SEC bias at its worst! Leaving unbeaten FSU out of the playoff is un-American | Commentary

It was a sham.

A charade.

A travesty.

It was pathetic.

Pitiful.

Heartbreaking.

And un-American.

Yes, you heard me.

Un-American.

Undefeated ACC champion Florida State being left out of the College Football Playoff on Sunday goes against everything sports is supposed to be about; it goes against everything our nation is supposed to be about.

Whatever happened to honoring those who have overcome adversity; those who find a way to win no matter the circumstances; those who soldier on; those who adapt and adjust; those who persevere and keep pushing?

Instead, the College Football Playoff Committee dishonored all of those qualities by putting one-loss Alabama into the big dance and leaving out the Seminoles because FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis had the audacity to get injured with two games remaining in the season.

And you wonder why college football is considered a cesspool of iniquity and corruption? What does it tell you about the soul of a sport in which a player being injured is part of the committee’s criteria, but a coaching staff that cheats (see Michigan) to gain an unfair advantage is not part of the selection process?

What a shameful injustice to punish all of those other FSU players and coaches who somehow some way overcame Travis’ injury and won their final two games with second-string and third-string quarterbacks.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is OK to quit if someone goes down?”

You want to talk about a heart-wrenching message, go read what Travis put out on social media after the Seminoles were left out on Sunday.

“I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is so much more than a quarterback,” Travis wrote.

How painfully searing is it to hear an injured college football player blaming himself and actually wishing his leg had been broken earlier in the season so the Seminoles could have had longer to prove themselves to a bunch of middle-aged men and women sitting in a committee room?

How ridiculous is it that the committee didn’t reward the Seminoles for winning all 13 of their games but penalized them for overcoming the loss of one player? Who knows what might have happened had the Seminoles been given their rightful spot in the playoff? Maybe backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker would have played lights-out and led the Seminoles to the national championship as third-team Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones did in 2014 when he was forced into the starting lineup because of injuries.

“The committee failed college football today,” FSU athletic director Michael Alford said. “Wins matter. Losses matter. Those who compete in the arena know this. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric — winning on the field — to an intangible, subjective one. Evidently, predicting the future matters more. … They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose — to evaluate performance on the field.”

If you ask me, it’s more than that. I believe the committee used Travis’ injury as a copout; an excuse just so they could slide the SEC champion (Alabama) into the playoff. Plain and simply, this was a case of SEC bias coupled with ACC disrespect.

Do you really think the committee would have left an unbeaten Alabama or an unbeaten Georgia out of the playoff because their quarterback was injured? If so, I’ve got some oceanfront property in Saginaw I’ll sell you.

If the committee members are genuine in saying the Travis injury precluded FSU from being one of the four best teams, then why did they have the Seminoles ranked No. 5 — ahead of one-loss Georgia and one-loss Ohio State? If you think one-loss Alabama and one-loss Texas are better than a Travis-less FSU, then why wouldn’t you think a one-loss Georgia or a one-loss Ohio State are better, too?

I’ll tell you why.

Because the committee inexcusably felt it was more acceptable to leave an undefeated Power 5 champion out of the College Football Playoff for the first time rather than to leave out the champion of the high-and-mighty SEC for the first time.

“It’s unfathomable,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said.

Essentially, what the committee has told us is that nothing else mattered except what happened on Saturday when Alabama beat No. 1-ranked Georgia in the SEC title game. Never in the history of the playoff has an eighth-ranked team in the next-to-last playoff poll made the leap into the top four as Alabama did on Sunday.

Committee chairman Boo Corrigan kept saying that FSU just isn’t as sharp since Travis got injured two weeks ago, but yet the committee conveniently overlooked Alabama just last week needing a miracle 4th-and-31 play in the final seconds to beat 6-loss Auburn. They also overlooked Alabama struggling to beat 8-loss Arkansas, 6-loss USF and 5-loss Texas A&M.

Why is it OK for Alabama to struggle with its starting quarterback, but it’s not OK for FSU to struggle without its starting quarterback?

The Seminoles, even without Travis, went on the road last week in an incredibly hostile environment at the Swamp and beat rival Florida 24-15 behind second-team quarterback Rodemaker. And then on Saturday night — with Rodemaker out with a concussion suffered near the end of the Florida game and third-team true-freshman quarterback Brock Glenn struggling in his first start, FSU’s defense rose up with a monumental effort to beat 14th-ranked Louisville 16-6.

“What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football,” Norvell said. “A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football.”

A sad day for college football players.

A sad day for college football fans.

A sad day for all Americans.

Former president Harry S. Truman once said, “America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”

The Florida State Seminoles more than did their job this season.

Sadly, the members of the College Football Playoff Committee failed miserably to do theirs.

