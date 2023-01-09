SEC Basketball Standings: Tide, Vols, Aggies remain unbeaten in conference play

The first full week of SEC play is officially behind us, and there are two teams that have made statements early.

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide came into SEC play with high expectations after taking down Houston and North Carolina, who was ranked No. 1 at the time of the meeting and went down to the wire with Gonzaga in Birmingham. Their strong nonconference slate has prepared them well, as they enter the week atop the SEC standings. The Crimson Tide shot 48% from the field and received solid individual play from Brandon Miller and Mark Sears in last Saturday’s 78-52 win over Kentucky.

No. 9 Tennessee has also dominated their SEC foes early on. Saturday, the Volunteers blew out South Carolina on the road, 85-42. Oliver Nkhamhoua was perfect from the field and from beyond the arc, leading Tennessee in scoring with 21 points.

Texas A&M also enters the week unbeaten after earning a pair of wins over Florida and LSU. No. 20 Auburn also rebounded from a midweek loss to Georgia by knocking off No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday, 72-59.

The upcoming week of SEC Basketball should again provide plenty of entertainment. Here’s a look at the updated SEC standings, as well as a full weekly schedule.

Alabama (13-2, 3-0)

Tuscaloosa News

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: vs. LSU (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Tennessee (13-2, 3-0)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Vanderbilt (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: Kentucky (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Missouri (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at South Carolina (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Missouri (13-2, 2-1)

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Auburn (12-3, 2-1)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday: vs. Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Story continues

Georgia (11-4, 1-1)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Mississippi State (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Ole Miss (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Tennessee (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Arkansas (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2/U)

LSU (12-3, 1-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Florida (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Alabama (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Arkansas (12-3, 1-2)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at Vanderbilt (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2/U)

Mississippi State (12-3, 1-2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Georgia (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Auburn (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Kentucky (10-5, 1-2)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. South Carolina (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at Tennessee (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Florida (8-7, 1-2)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at LSU (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Missouri (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Auburn (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday: vs. Georgia (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

South Carolina (7-8, 0-2)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Kentucky (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: vs. Texas A&M (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire