SEC Basketball: Standings experience shakeup following SEC-Big 12 Challenge

It may be a great thing that the SEC-Big 12 Challenge is coming to a close, especially for SEC programs.

The Big 12 won seven of the ten games in the final event last Saturday, some by convincing margins.

The biggest upset of the weekend was Oklahoma’s thrashing of No. 2 Alabama, 93-69. Two Sooners’ scored 25 or more points in the game, led by Grant Sheffield’s 30-point effort followed by Jalen Hill’s 26-point game.

Mississippi State also earned an upset win by taking down No. 11 TCU, 81-74. The Bulldogs needed overtime to pull off the victory, but got much-needed production from Tolu Smith, who scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

In the event’s only ranked-vs-ranked matchup, Rick Barnes got the best of his former squad as No. 4 Tennessee defeated No. 11 Texas, 82-71 in Knoxville. Oliver Nkhamhoua and Zakai Zeigler each scored 20 points for the Volunteers, dropping 27 and 22 points respectively.

How did the SEC’s performance in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge affect the current standings? Here’s a look at where your favorite SEC team ranks ahead of this week’s action.

South Carolina (8-13, 1-7 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Mississippi State (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday vs. Arkansas (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Ole Miss (9-12, 1-7 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Kentucky (8 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday at Vanderbilt (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

LSU (12-9, 1-7 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday at Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday vs. Alabama (3 p.m. CT, ESPN/ESPN 2/ESPN U)

For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Wire.

Mississippi State (13-8, 1-7 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday at South Carolina (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday vs. Missouri (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday at Alabama (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday vs. Ole Miss (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Saturday at South Carolina (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

For more Arkansas coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Georgia (14-7, 4-4 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday at Auburn (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

For more Georgia coverage, check out UGA Wire.

Missouri (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday vs. LSU (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at Mississippi State (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday vs. Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Saturday at Kentucky (7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN)

For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.

Kentucky (14-7, 5-3 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday vs. Florida (7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Auburn (16-5, 6-2 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday vs. Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at Tennessee (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday at Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Saturday vs. Georgia (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

For more Texas A&M coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Saturday vs. Auburn (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

For more Tennessee coverage, check out Vols Wire.

Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC)

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at LSU (3 p.m. CT ESPN/ESPN 2/ESPNU)

For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire.

