SEC Basketball standings entering week of Jan. 17
Last Saturday’s SEC weekend slate did not feature many must-see matchups. However, that did not stop chaos from ensuing.
Two of the SEC’s top teams, Alabama and Texas A&M enjoyed blowout wins. The Crimson Tide hosed LSU, 106-66 behind a great performance from freshman Brandon Miller, who scored 31 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Texas A&M traveled to South Carolina and blew out the Gamecocks, 94-53. The Aggies set the tone of the game early by taking a 50-18 lead into halftime.
In addition to two dominant performances, there were two upsets on the weekend as well. A substandard Kentucky squad bounced back from an embarrassing loss to South Carolina last Tuesday by knocking off then-No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville, 63-56.
Also, within the state of Tennessee, Vanderbilt surprised visiting Arkansas by scoring 63 second-half points to beat the Razorbacks, 97-84 in Nashville.
How did last Saturday’s wild weekend of SEC basketball affect the conference standings? Here is where each SEC team stands ahead of this week’s action.
Alabama (15-2, 5-0 SEC)
The Tuscaloosa News
Texas A&M (12-5, 4-0 SEC)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn (14-3, 4-1 SEC)
The Montgomery Advertiser
Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC)
Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Florida (10-7, 3-2 SEC)
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC)
The Tennessean
Missouri (13-4, 2-3 SEC)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Kentucky (11-6, 2-3 SEC)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 SEC)
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas (12-5, 1-4 SEC)
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State (12-5, 1-4 SEC)
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Weekly Schedule for week of Jan. 17
The Montgomery Advertiser
TUESDAY
Ole Miss at South Carolina (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Tennessee at Mississippi State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Alabama at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
WEDNESDAY
Auburn at LSU (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Florida at Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Arkansas at Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
SATURDAY
Ole Miss at Arkansas (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2)
Vanderbilt at Georgia (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Texas A&M at Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Auburn at South Carolina (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Tennessee at LSU (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Alabama at Missouri (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Florida at Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)