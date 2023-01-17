SEC Basketball standings entering week of Jan. 17

Last Saturday’s SEC weekend slate did not feature many must-see matchups. However, that did not stop chaos from ensuing.

Two of the SEC’s top teams, Alabama and Texas A&M enjoyed blowout wins. The Crimson Tide hosed LSU, 106-66 behind a great performance from freshman Brandon Miller, who scored 31 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Texas A&M traveled to South Carolina and blew out the Gamecocks, 94-53. The Aggies set the tone of the game early by taking a 50-18 lead into halftime.

In addition to two dominant performances, there were two upsets on the weekend as well. A substandard Kentucky squad bounced back from an embarrassing loss to South Carolina last Tuesday by knocking off then-No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville, 63-56.

Also, within the state of Tennessee, Vanderbilt surprised visiting Arkansas by scoring 63 second-half points to beat the Razorbacks, 97-84 in Nashville.

How did last Saturday’s wild weekend of SEC basketball affect the conference standings? Here is where each SEC team stands ahead of this week’s action.

Alabama (15-2, 5-0 SEC)

Texas A&M (12-5, 4-0 SEC)

Auburn (14-3, 4-1 SEC)

Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC)

Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC)

Florida (10-7, 3-2 SEC)

Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC)

Missouri (13-4, 2-3 SEC)

Kentucky (11-6, 2-3 SEC)

South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 SEC)

LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC)

Arkansas (12-5, 1-4 SEC)

Mississippi State (12-5, 1-4 SEC)

Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC)

Weekly Schedule for week of Jan. 17

TUESDAY

Ole Miss at South Carolina (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Tennessee at Mississippi State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Alabama at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

WEDNESDAY

Auburn at LSU (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Florida at Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Arkansas at Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

SATURDAY

Ole Miss at Arkansas (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Texas A&M at Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Auburn at South Carolina (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Tennessee at LSU (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Alabama at Missouri (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Florida at Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

