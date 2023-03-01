SEC basketball standings entering March

The SEC is projected to have eight teams make the NCAA Tournament, which would be the second-most of any conference in the nation. Only the Big Ten (nine) is projected to have more teams make the NCAA Tournament than the SEC.

The Georgia Bulldogs have really turned things around in year one under head coach Mike White. Georgia is no longer the doormat of the SEC. However, the Dawgs still have a lot of progress to make.

Nobody expected Alabama to be this good, in basketball. The Crimson Tide are currently expected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Every team in the SEC has either one or two games remaining.

The SEC tournament will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 8-12. The conference’s full 14 teams participate. The SEC’s top 10 seeds receive a first-round bye. Additionally, the top four seeds get another bye and don’t have to play in the first two rounds.

Here’s a look at how the conference standings are entering March:

LSU Tigers (13-16, 2-14)

LSU Tigers head coach Matt McMahon has to be disappointed that the Tigers have been unable to notch a road win this year. LSU went 11-2 in nonconference play, but the Tigers have struggled in the SEC.

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-20, 3-14)

South Carolina is just 6-8 at home. The Gamecocks have struggled in conference play and have to win the SEC Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14)

The Mississippi Rebels fired head coach Kermit Davis midway through the season. Ole Miss is only 2-8 on the road. The Rebels will have to win the SEC Tournament in order to make the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11)

Georgia has improved since winning only six games last season. The Bulldogs need to continue adding talent in order to have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament in the upcoming years.

Georgia will have to play in the first round of the SEC tournament.

Florida Gators (15-15, 8-9)

Florida is likely to miss another NCAA Tournament. The Gators are in the first year under head coach Tom Golden.

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9)

ESPN currently projects Arkansas to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas has a lot of talent, but has lost more games than it has won in the SEC. Can the Razorbacks put it all together in March?

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9)

Head coach Chris Jans of Mississippi State could help the Bulldogs make their first NCAA Tournament since 2019. Mississippi State is currently one of the last teams in the bracket.

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-13, 9-7)

Vanderbilt has performed well in SEC action, but the Commodores’ 7-6 nonconference record will likely prevent them from making the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt will have to win the SEC Tournament in order to make March Madness.

Auburn Tigers (19-10, 9-7)

Auburn won the 2022 regular season SEC championship, but it is looking like their rival, Alabama, will win that title this season. The Tigers are projected to be a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Missouri Tigers (21-8, 9-7)

Missouri is projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee Volunteers (22-8, 11-6)

Tennessee has a chance to make some noise in March. The Volunteers are expected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN’s bracketology. Look for Tennessee to make its fifth straight March Madness.

Kentucky Wildcats (20-9, 11-5)

Kentucky is back on track to make March Madness after struggling in late January and early February. The Wildcats are currently projected as a No. 6 seed.

Texas A&M Aggies (22-8, 14-3)

Aggies fans missed out on football postseason play, but basketball is a different story. Texas A&M has surprised quite a few folks with stellar performances in conference play. The Aggies need some help, but could still share a conference title with Alabama.

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1)

Alabama is back at No. 1 — in basketball. The Crimson Tide have a great team again and will look to win a national championship. If Alabama defeats Auburn on March 1, then the Crimson Tide win the SEC regular season title.

