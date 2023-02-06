SEC Basketball Standings: Another challenging week awaits Auburn
After leaving No. 2 Tennessee with a sour taste in their mouths, the week ahead does not get any easier for the Auburn Tigers.
The No. 23 Tigers fought hard despite a grim shooting performance in their loss to the Volunteers last Saturday, 46-43. Auburn hung tough with the SEC’s No. 2 team, but now will have to prepare to battle two more of the conference’s toughest teams.
Auburn kicks off the week in Bryan-College Station, Texas with a rematch against Texas A&M on Tuesday evening. The Tigers look to get revenge on the Aggies after they snapped Auburn’s 28-game home winning streak by dismantling them, 79-63 at Neville Arena on Jan. 25.
The Tigers will then return to the Plains on Saturday for the much-anticipated showdown with No. 4 Alabama. The Tide continues to be the lone team without a conference loss to this point in the season with eight games remaining on the schedule. ESPN’s College Gameday will be on campus to mark the special occasion.
Where does Auburn stack up amongst its SEC counterparts? Take a look at this week’s SEC standings ahead of this week’s action below.
South Carolina (8-15, 1-9 SEC)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (0-2)
L, 66-51 to MSU; L, 65-63 to Ark
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: at Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: at Ole Miss (noon CT, SEC Network)
Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9 SEC)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (0-2)
L, 75-66 to Kentucky; L, 74-71 to Vanderbilt
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: at Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. South Carolina (noon CT, SEC Network)
LSU (12-11, 1-9 SEC)
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (0-2)
L, 87-77 to Missouri, L, 79-69 to Alabama
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: at Mississippi State (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Wire
Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 SEC)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (2-0)
W, 66-51 over South Carolina; W, 63-52 over Missouri
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: vs. LSU (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: at Arkansas (5 p.m. CT ESPNU)
Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (1-1)
L, 101-41 to Alabama; W, 74-71 over Ole Miss
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: vs. Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Georgia (14-9, 4-6 SEC)
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (0-2)
L, 94-73 to Auburn; L, 82-57 to Texas A&M
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: vs. Ole Miss (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. Kentucky (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)
For more Georgia coverage, check out UGA Wire
Arkansas (16-7, 5-5 SEC)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (2-0)
W, 81-70 over Texas A&M; W, 65-63 over South Carolina
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: at Kentucky (8 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Saturday: vs. Mississippi State (5 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
For more Arkansas coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire
Missouri (17-6, 5-5 SEC)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (1-1)
W, 87-77 over LSU; L, 63-52 to Florida
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: vs. South Carolina (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: at Tennessee (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Florida (13-10, 6-4 SEC)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (1-1)
W, 67-54 over Tennessee; L, 72-67 to Kentucky
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: vs. Vanderbilt (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire
Kentucky (16-7, 7-3 SEC)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (2-0)
W, 75-66 over Ole Miss; W, 72-67 over Florida
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: vs. Arkansas (8 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Saturday: at Georgia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)
Auburn (17-6, 7-3 SEC)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (1-1)
W, 94-73 over Georgia; L, 46-43 to Tennessee
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: at Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)
Saturday: vs. Alabama (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2 SEC)
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (1-1)
L, 81-70 to Arkansas; W, 82-57 over Georgia
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday: vs. Auburn (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)
Saturday: at LSU (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
For more Texas A&M coverage, check out Aggies Wire
Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC)
The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Last week (1-1)
L, 67-54 to Florida, W, 46-43 over Auburn
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: at Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday: vs. Missouri (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
For more Tennessee coverage, check out Vols Wire
Alabama (20-3, 10-0 SEC)
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Last week (2-0)
W, 101-41 over Vanderbilt; W, 79-69 over LSU
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday: vs. Florida (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday: at Auburn (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)
For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire