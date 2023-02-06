SEC Basketball Standings: Another challenging week awaits Auburn

After leaving No. 2 Tennessee with a sour taste in their mouths, the week ahead does not get any easier for the Auburn Tigers.

The No. 23 Tigers fought hard despite a grim shooting performance in their loss to the Volunteers last Saturday, 46-43. Auburn hung tough with the SEC’s No. 2 team, but now will have to prepare to battle two more of the conference’s toughest teams.

Auburn kicks off the week in Bryan-College Station, Texas with a rematch against Texas A&M on Tuesday evening. The Tigers look to get revenge on the Aggies after they snapped Auburn’s 28-game home winning streak by dismantling them, 79-63 at Neville Arena on Jan. 25.

The Tigers will then return to the Plains on Saturday for the much-anticipated showdown with No. 4 Alabama. The Tide continues to be the lone team without a conference loss to this point in the season with eight games remaining on the schedule. ESPN’s College Gameday will be on campus to mark the special occasion.

Where does Auburn stack up amongst its SEC counterparts? Take a look at this week’s SEC standings ahead of this week’s action below.

South Carolina (8-15, 1-9 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (0-2)

L, 66-51 to MSU; L, 65-63 to Ark

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Ole Miss (noon CT, SEC Network)

Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (0-2)

L, 75-66 to Kentucky; L, 74-71 to Vanderbilt

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. South Carolina (noon CT, SEC Network)

LSU (12-11, 1-9 SEC)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (0-2)

L, 87-77 to Missouri, L, 79-69 to Alabama

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Mississippi State (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (2-0)

W, 66-51 over South Carolina; W, 63-52 over Missouri

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. LSU (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Arkansas (5 p.m. CT ESPNU)

Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (1-1)

L, 101-41 to Alabama; W, 74-71 over Ole Miss

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Georgia (14-9, 4-6 SEC)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (0-2)

L, 94-73 to Auburn; L, 82-57 to Texas A&M

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Ole Miss (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Kentucky (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Arkansas (16-7, 5-5 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (2-0)

W, 81-70 over Texas A&M; W, 65-63 over South Carolina

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Kentucky (8 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday: vs. Mississippi State (5 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Missouri (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (1-1)

W, 87-77 over LSU; L, 63-52 to Florida

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. South Carolina (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Tennessee (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Florida (13-10, 6-4 SEC)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (1-1)

W, 67-54 over Tennessee; L, 72-67 to Kentucky

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: vs. Vanderbilt (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Kentucky (16-7, 7-3 SEC)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (2-0)

W, 75-66 over Ole Miss; W, 72-67 over Florida

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Arkansas (8 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday: at Georgia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Auburn (17-6, 7-3 SEC)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (1-1)

W, 94-73 over Georgia; L, 46-43 to Tennessee

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Saturday: vs. Alabama (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2 SEC)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (1-1)

L, 81-70 to Arkansas; W, 82-57 over Georgia

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Auburn (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Saturday: at LSU (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC)

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Last week (1-1)

L, 67-54 to Florida, W, 46-43 over Auburn

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Missouri (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Alabama (20-3, 10-0 SEC)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last week (2-0)

W, 101-41 over Vanderbilt; W, 79-69 over LSU

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Florida (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at Auburn (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

