SEC basketball scheduled released for Arkansas

Mike Neighbors has Arkansas basketball on the rise.

The Razorbacks may have fallen in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year as No. 7 seed, but Arkansas will return a roster filled with McDonald’s All-Americans and a transfer from Connecticut who is likely to slot right into the lineup.

Now, as of Wednesday, the Razorbacks have any idea of their path back to the NCAA Tournament as the SEC released the league opponent schedule for women’s basketball.

Arkansas will get a pair of games against Missouri, LSU and Vanderbilt, plus travel to Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina. The Hogs will host Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas finished last season tied for eighth in the SEC with a 7-9 league record. Dates and times for the games will be announced later. The Razorbacks will also play Northern Arizona, Clemson and Kansas State during nonconference in November.