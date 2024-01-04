SEC basketball predictions: Can anybody challenge Tennessee, Kentucky? | Adams

The college basketball season began in November. Finally, two months later, SEC play will begin.

I’ve watched just enough nonconference play to convince me the league could place at least eight teams in the NCAA Tournament. I have a good idea who the best and worst teams are. It’s all the teams in between that have me scratching my head.

Here’s my guess on how the conference race might play out

1. Kentucky: The Wildcats were talented and athletic from the get-go. But now that they’re working in previously injured 7-footers their potential is even higher.

They’re still waiting for the NCAA to clear 7-foot-2 Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic.

2. Tennessee: Coach Rick Barnes hardened his team with a brutal nonconference schedule. That could pay off in the SEC season.

Despite a mid-December scoring decline, Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht looks like UT’s best player since Allan Houston.

3. Texas A&M: All-SEC guard Wade Taylor heads up one of the SEC’s most experienced teams. Fellow guard Tyrece Radford is only 6-foot-2 but has an uncanny knack for beating taller players to rebounds.

Forward Henry Coleman gives the Aggies a third double-digit scorer.

4. Alabama: Coach Nate Oats has never shied away from the transfer portal as his backcourt tandem of Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada shows. Sears is a former Ohio University player while Estrada must be majoring in geography. He played for Saint Peter’s, Oregon and Hofstra before joining the Tide.

The Tide’s nonconference record is more a testament to the difficulty of its schedule than its talent.

5. Auburn: The addition of freshman guard Aden Holloway provides coach Bruce Pearl with a nice complement to post player Johni Broome. Holloway was one of four Tigers to hit multiple 3-pointers in a 104-76 victory over Indiana in which Auburn was 14 of 29 from 3-point range.

6. Ole Miss: Former Texas coach Chris Beard dove into the transfer portal to bolster an Ole Miss program that lost 21 games last season. He added six transfers, including guards Allen Flanigan from Auburn and Jaylen Murray from Saint Peter’s, to team with Rebels veterans Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield.

The unbeaten Rebels received another boost from the portal in late November when the NCAA cleared 7-foot center Moussa Cisse to play. He has played at both Memphis and Oklahoma State, where he was the Big 12 co-defensive player of the year for the 2021-22 season.

7. Arkansas: Preseason predictions had the Razorbacks contending for the SEC championship and the top 10 nationally, but they started slowly, losing lost four of their first 10 games.

However, Arkansas flashed its potential in an 80-85 victory over Duke as Treon Brazille had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Khalif Battle scored 21 points.

8. Florida: An influx of transfers have paid off for the Gators, who have five players averaging in double figures. Two of the double-figure scorers are transfer guards Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton.

9. South Carolina: Guard Meechie Johnson has been a big factor in the Gamecocks 11-1 start. In four seasons, including two at Ohio State, he has improved his scoring average each season.

Johnson is now averaging more than 18 points per game.

10. Mississippi State: Josh Hubbard, a 5-10 freshman guard, has been the leading scorer on a veteran team. Despite a 10-2 start, the nonconference schedule has been so favorable, it's hard to tell how good the Bulldogs are.

11. Georgia: The Bulldogs reeled off seven consecutive victories in December and overcame a 17-point deficit to topple Florida State. Their experience has paid off. Seniors lead Georgia in scoring, rebounding and assists.

12. Missouri: The Tigers haven’t matched last season’s fast start (12 wins in their first 13 games), but they are only slightly off last season’s scoring and 3-point pace. Guard Sean East leads Missouri in scoring, and two other players are averaging in double figures.

13. Vanderbilt: Jerry Stackhouse is the best dressed coach in the SEC. Unfortunately for the Commodores, there’s no place on the scoreboard for that.

14. LSU: Coach Matt McMahon isn’t even the best dressed basketball coach at his school. See Kim Mulkey for details.

Tigers fans must yearn for the good ol' scandalous days of Will Wade.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamsns.

