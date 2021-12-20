SEC Basketball Power Rankings Week 8: Auburn claims No. 1 spot
We are this close to the start of conference play, and things are shaking up a little bit.
After defeating both Gonzaga and Houston, Alabama lost on the road to 6-4 Memphis (who holds losses to Georgia and Ole Miss already). The Crimson Tide, who held the No. 1 spot in last week’s power rankings, slides this week.
The SEC team on the other side of the Yellowhammer State has been holding steady. Auburn has now won nine straight with their most recent victory being a Quad 1 victory over St. Louis, a game where the Tigers were down 13 in the second half.
Kentucky Basketball has been confusing to watch this season, having lost their two most meaningful games (Duke and Notre Dame) of the season before absolutely crushing North Carolina last Saturday. The Wildcats’ 29-point victory was the second-largest victory for UK in series history.
Here are this week’s SEC Basketball Power Rankings heading into week eight.
14. Georgia
Georgia lost their only game of the week to George Mason after being off for 11 days.
13. Missouri
Missouri picked up a much needed win over Utah.
12. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt picked up a win over Austin Peay.
11. Ole Miss
Ole Miss is currently 8-3.
10. South Carolina
South Carolina is 8-3 and lost to Clemson this past week.
9. Mississippi State
Mississippi State picked up two wins over the week.
8. Texas A&M
Texas A&M got a big win over Oregon State.
7. Arkansas
Arkansas gave up 89 points in a loss to 7-5 Hofstra.
6. Florida
Florida is 8-3.
5. Tennessee
Tennessee had their game against Memphis cancelled.
4. Kentucky
Kentucky routed North Carolina, 98-69.
3. Alabama
Alabama was trounced by Memphis.
2. LSU
LSU continues to win. They are now 11-0.
1. Auburn
Auburn picked up a close win over St. Louis last Saturday.
