SEC Basketball Power Rankings Week 8: Auburn claims No. 1 spot

We are this close to the start of conference play, and things are shaking up a little bit.

After defeating both Gonzaga and Houston, Alabama lost on the road to 6-4 Memphis (who holds losses to Georgia and Ole Miss already). The Crimson Tide, who held the No. 1 spot in last week’s power rankings, slides this week.

The SEC team on the other side of the Yellowhammer State has been holding steady. Auburn has now won nine straight with their most recent victory being a Quad 1 victory over St. Louis, a game where the Tigers were down 13 in the second half.

Kentucky Basketball has been confusing to watch this season, having lost their two most meaningful games (Duke and Notre Dame) of the season before absolutely crushing North Carolina last Saturday. The Wildcats’ 29-point victory was the second-largest victory for UK in series history.

Here are this week’s SEC Basketball Power Rankings heading into week eight.

14. Georgia

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia lost their only game of the week to George Mason after being off for 11 days.

13. Missouri

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Missouri picked up a much needed win over Utah.

12. Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt picked up a win over Austin Peay.

11. Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss is currently 8-3.

10. South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is 8-3 and lost to Clemson this past week.

9. Mississippi State

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State picked up two wins over the week.

8. Texas A&M

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M got a big win over Oregon State.

7. Arkansas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas gave up 89 points in a loss to 7-5 Hofstra.

6. Florida

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Florida is 8-3.

5. Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee had their game against Memphis cancelled.

4. Kentucky

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky routed North Carolina, 98-69.

3. Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama was trounced by Memphis.

2. LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU continues to win. They are now 11-0.

1. Auburn

AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward

Auburn picked up a close win over St. Louis last Saturday.

