SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1 – Arkansas crashes, Tennessee flies high

One game into SEC play, little is known about the league’s hierarchy outside of a few locks.

Kentucky and Tennessee are elite. Vanderbilt stinks.

Outside of that, a lot remains, though with the regular season almost half-over, the ‘haves’ are becoming clearer, too, like Auburn and Alabama. Missouri is likely down near the bottom with Vanderbilt.

As for the rest? Well, just like much of the last few years, the middle is a bit mushy. Some NCAA Tournament projections have the SEC getting as many as 10 teams into the Dance. The number seems high, but it’s also possible, as Saturday’s results already suggested.

Let’s take our first look at the league’s power rankings, which are sure to alter plenty over the course of the next month, nevermind the next two.

1. Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee is for real, folks. The fifth-ranked Volunteers blasted Ole Miss, the 22nd-ranked team, by 26 points in the SEC opener.

2. Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky needed a miracle to beat Florida in Gainesville on Saturday, but beat the Gators they did. The Wildcats look like a Final Four team.

3. Auburn

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Is Auburn that good or is Arkansas that bad? The Tigers beat the Razorbacks by more than any team ever had in Bud Walton Arena. We’re thinking it’s a bit of both.

4. Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama jumped on Vanderbilt early and held off a Commodores charge. The only teams to beat the Crimson Tide so far an NCAA Tournament-bound ones. Likely, anyway.

5. Florida

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Few are convinced Florida is a NCAA Tournament team, but hanging with Kentucky like they did suggests the Gators are headed that way.

6. South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A battle between two teams better than almost anyone thought entering the season was just that, a battle. The Gamecocks will need a good SEC season to make the Dance, but Saturday was a start.

7. Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

That was not good. Texas A&M didn’t only lose to expected SEC cellar-dweller LSU, they were rolled. Still, with the talent the Aggies have, they probably going to be fine.

8. Mississippi State

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State could have used that win over South Carolina on Saturday because the Bulldogs lack any major wins, really. Like USC, the Bulldogs’ fate hinges on the SEC.

9. Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Rebels finally lost. And they lost badly. The 13-0 start won’t mean much if they can’t hang in the SEC.

10. Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has won nine straight games, including Saturday’s victory over Missouri. The Tigers aren’t very good, but UGA seems like it is better than it has been in a few years.

11. Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 06: Keyon Menifield Jr. #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket in the first half against Chad Baker-Mazara #10 of the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena on January 06, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas is the most disappointing team in the SEC and it really isn’t close. A loss to Georgia this week will mean the Hogs have to pretty much go 13-3 the rest of the way to make the NCAA Tournament. Or thereabout.

12. LSU

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

A team that lost to Nicholls State is somehow 1-0 to start SEC play. The Tigers are rebuilding, so even six or seven wins in the league would be a good year.

13. Missouri

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It appears to be a down year for Missouri, which has lost four of its last five games. With Kentucky, South Carolina and Alabama up next, the going is getting tougher.

14. Vanderbilt

The Tennessean.

Vanderbilt sits at 5-9 heading into the first week of SEC play. The Commodores are the worst team in the league by a mile.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire