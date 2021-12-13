SEC Basketball Power Rankings Week 7: Alabama, Auburn rise to the top

SEC basketball is currently living in a golden age.

The conference currently has a projected seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field and might get closer to eight or nine if Mississippi State and Texas A&M have a decent run in conference play.

The SEC also has the most teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with seven. A dominant start to the year for the Southeastern Conference.

Initially, at the start of the season, it seemed like four or five teams could legitimately win the conference. That may still be true, but it appears the list has been cut down to two or three teams that actually have a shot.

Here are the SEC Basketball Power Rankings after week seven.

14. Missouri

Missouri has had major issues scoring the ball against legitimate competition. In their five losses (four of which were against Power Six opponents), Missouri averaged 57.8 points per game.

13. Vanderbilt

After starting the season 5-1, Vanderbilt has now lost three straight, and two of those losses were at home.

12. Georgia

Georgia has picked up a pair of wins (one over Memphis) after starting the year off 2-5.

11. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is 6-3 with the 335th strength of schedule (out of 358 Division I teams nationally).

10. Mississippi State

Mississippi State has lost its last two games (Minnesota and Colorado State).

9. South Carolina

South Carolina is 7-2 and just picked up a big win over Florida State.

8. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is 7-2 with wins over Butler and Notre Dame.

7. Florida

Florida (7-2) is still trying to recover from its loss to Texas Southern.

6. Arkansas

Arkansas just took its first loss of the season in a 88-66 blowout to Oklahoma.

5. Kentucky

7-2 Kentucky’s best win of the season is against Ohio (104th in the KenPom rankings).

4. Tennessee

Tennessee might be first in the nation in defensive efficiency, but they have shown the ability to go extremely cold in their two losses (53 points vs Villanova and 52 points vs Texas Tech).

3. LSU

LSU is the only undefeated team left in the SEC.

2. Auburn

Auburn is 8-1 and has yet to bring back Allen Flanigan.

1. Alabama

Alabama has the best strength of schedule in the SEC (ninth nationally) with recent wins over Gonzaga and Houston.

