SEC basketball power rankings: Tennessee, Auburn move up after impressive wins vs Big Ten

Final exams aren't fun for anyone, especially college basketball fans. The past week in the SEC saw a sparse schedule, though there were a few exciting games mixed in over the weekend.

After splitting its games in the ACC/SEC Challenge, the SEC asserted its dominance over the Big Ten with Tennessee and Auburn picking up impressive wins. Others, such as Texas A&M and Alabama, didn't have as much success against quality opponents.

Despite some movement at the top, it was a quiet week in the conference.

1. Tennessee

The Vols, led by 21 points from Dalton Knecht, picked up an impressive home win against Illinois. Tennessee is up to four Quadrant 1/2 wins, which is best among SEC teams. Coupled with an easy win against Georgia Southern, it was a strong week for the Vols with NC State next.

Last week: 2

Record: 7-3

2. Auburn

Auburn is up to No. 9 in the KenPom rankings, second among SEC teams behind Tennessee, after a dominant victory against Indiana in Atlanta. Despite falling behind 26-16, the Tigers rallied for a 28-point win. That was followed by an 87-point outing against UNC Asheville. Bruce Pearl’s offense is humming going into a highly anticipated matchup against Southern Cal.

Last week: 6

Record: 7-2

3. Texas A&M

The Aggies took a dip in our power rankings after a home loss against Memphis. After a 5-0 start, Texas A&M has lost three of five. While four of those games have come against top-25 KenPom teams, good losses can only carry a team so far.

Last week: 1

Record: 7-3

4. Alabama

Alabama has struggled to string together wins recently amid a tough stretch. The Tide went to Toronto for a matchup with Purdue and Zach Edey. Alabama played well in the loss.

Last week: 3

Record: 6-3

Kentucky took care of Penn in its lone game for the power rankings. The Wildcats have played just two games this month, but a matchup against North Carolina is a chance to move up the power rankings.

Last week: 4

Record: 7-2

KenPom (30) is a bigger fan of Florida than the NET ranking (43). UF has played tight against Virginia and Baylor while picking up wins against Pittsburgh and Florida State this season. The verdict is still out, but coach Todd Golden’s team could be a tough matchup for some SEC squads.

Last week: 5

Record: 6-3

Ole Miss continues to barely stay in KenPom’s top 100, but the Rebels keep winning. They’re the lone undefeated team in the SEC. Coach Chris Beard doesn’t have to worry about a top 150 KenPom team until SEC play begins, so Ole Miss has a chance to be among the nation’s hottest teams entering January.

Last week: 8

Record: 9-0

After an uninspiring loss at Georgia Tech and a collapse against Southern, Mississippi State bounced back. MSU posted 106 points in a win against Tulane in Atlanta before hanging on against Murray State. Perhaps the biggest news for MSU this week is that All-SEC forward Tolu Smith has been cleared to practice, according to coach Chris Jans.

Last week: 9

Record: 8-2

A win against Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge showed the ceiling that this Arkansas team has, but the Razorbacks haven’t been able to collect wins away from home. Arkansas lost against Oklahoma, dropping its neutral court record to 1-3. The Razorbacks sit at No. 104 in the NET rankings.

Last week: 7

Record: 6-4

Despite one of the best records in the conference, the Gamecocks are struggling to move up our rankings. Their best wins are against Virginia Tech and Grand Canyon. However, if Meechie Johnson and B.J. Mack continue playing at a high level into SEC play, South Carolina has a chance to make noise.

Last week: 10

Record: 8-1

Missouri closed out the game well to make a 73-64 loss at Kansas look a bit better than it actually was. The Tigers have Sean East who can be an All-SEC player, but there hasn’t been enough around him consistently to provide optimism for Mizzou’s postseason aspirations.

Last week: 11

Record: 7-3

12. Georgia

A win at Florida State was nice, but Georgia has taken advantage of an easy stretch to build a four-game winning streak. UGA didn’t play this past week. Its remaining nonconference schedule features four teams outside KenPom top 150. There may not be chances left this month to boost the resume, but Georgia has a chance at building momentum going into SEC play.

Last week: 12

Record: 6-3

KenPom has the Tigers at No. 106, which isn’t inspiring. Yet it seems generous considering LSU’s NET ranking of 167. Perhaps an upset against Texas can shift the program’s direction this season.

Last week: 13

Record: 6-4

14. Vanderbilt

At least Vanderbilt didn't lose this week. Yes, we're aware they didn't play.

Last week: 14

Record: 4-5

