SEC basketball power rankings: New team at the top after ACC/SEC Challenge

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge proved to be just that for what figures to be the top part of the SEC – a challenge.

Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama all lost, while the likes of Ole Miss, Missouri and Arkansas picked up landmark wins to help the SEC split the challenge.

Is there less of a gap between the conference's upper and middle tiers than we thought? And how did the last round of power conference tests impact the top of our power rankings?

The top three teams in this week's power rankings have played at least three Quadrant 1 games. The Aggies, at 2-2, are the only member of the trio without a losing record, despite falling at Virginia last week. Wade Taylor looks like the most complete player in the conference, and the Aggies are the second-best offensive-rebounding team in college basketball.

Last week: 2

Record: 7-2

2. Tennessee

If there's a place to lay a defensive egg, North Carolina's Dean Smith Center seems as likely as any. Still, it's jarring to know a triple-digit number on the scoreboard is in the range of outcomes for this Tennessee team built on defense. Beating college basketball's elite is the next step for these Vols, and they didn't take their chances to do so within their nonconference schedule.

CARR: How Cameron Carr made 'one of the best plays' of the year for Tennessee basketball

Last week: 1

Record: 5-3

As impressive as the Crimson Tide has looked against overmatched foes, Alabama has not beaten a top-40 KenPom foe yet. Purdue, Creighton and Arizona are on the Crimson Tide's schedule in the next two weeks. We're about to find out how good Nate Oats' team really is.

Last week: 3

Record: 6-2

Things were going too well for Kentucky, which had averaged 95 points in a four-game stretch concluding with a demolition of Miami. A loss to UNC Wilmington at home restored balance to the force.

Last week: 4

Record: 6-2

The Gators missed a couple of opportunities for quality nonconference wins against Baylor and Wake Forest without Micah Handlogten, their 7-foot-1 rebounding cheat code. The Marshall transfer looks to be on his way back. As long as he's healthy, Florida can beat anybody.

Last week: 6

Record: 5-3

LATEST ON GATORS: Walter Clayton Jr. sparks Florida basketball win over Merrimack

6. Auburn

It's very admirable of Bruce Pearl to schedule road games against programs like App State. It's good for college basketball. It's probably not good for his win-loss record, as he found out.

Last week: 7

Record: 5-2

7. Arkansas

Nobody in the conference needed a win more than Arkansas did against Duke last week. If the Razorbacks truly do have their confidence back, as coach Eric Musselman suggested, there's no reason they can't ascend these rankings in a hurry.

Last week: 8

Record: 6-3

8. Ole Miss

The Rebels have already doubled last season's total of home top-100 wins by beating Memphis and NC State. Chris Beard said his team is "robbing banks" with close victories against inferior foes, but, at some point, you have to respect the perfect win-loss record.

Last week: 10

Record: 8-0

There's a new contender in the race for the SEC's worst loss. The Bulldogs blew a 12-point lead with six minutes remaining in the second half and lost at home to Southern. A non-competitive showing at Georgia Tech five days prior has Chris Jans' team in the doghouse.

Last week: 5

Record: 6-2

It's probably a safe bet that you didn't have USC two-guard Meechie Johnson among the top three scorers (18.9 points per game) in the conference preseason. He scored 26 in a game at Clemson that went to waste because the Gamecocks allowed 49 second-half points.

Last week: 9

Record: 7-1

11. Missouri

Good coaches steady ships that look like they're ready to sink. Missouri certainly fit that category two weeks ago, but Dennis Gates steered his team's nonconference slate away from total disaster with nice wins over Pitt and Wichita State. There's still more work to do.

Last week: 11

Record: 7-2

GRILL: Why Caleb Grill’s adjustment is coming at just the right time for Mizzou basketball

12. Georgia

Georgia's 68-66 win in Tallahassee last Wednesday was surely the talking point on Florida State's campus all week long, right? The Bulldogs are beating who they're supposed to beat, and they have the defensive metrics to be a nuisance in SEC play.

Last week: 12

Record: 6-3

After collecting a narrow win over Southeastern Louisiana, LSU is now .500 on the season against Louisiana's FCS football schools. Another big test against Northwestern State on Dec. 29 will act as the rubber match.

Last week: 13

Record: 5-3

14. Vanderbilt

A home loss to San Francisco, a quality mid-major opponent, is the type of thing you can stomach if you haven't already lost at home to Presbyterian.

Last week: 14

Record: 4-5

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: SEC basketball power rankings: What to make of Tennessee, Alabama