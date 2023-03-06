SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Surprise! Mediocre conference is mediocre

Surprise! The SEC isn’t great!

No, it is not a great basketball conference. Yet when Selection Sunday rolls around in less than a week, it’s possible the Southeastern Conference has more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any but the Big Ten.

How does that happen? Because as much as the league isn’t great, it also isn’t bad. In fact, it’s closer to the former than the latter.

It’s just that considering where things appeared to be headed for the SEC in early January, the disappointment is palpable. Alabama appears to be the only national championship threat in a year some thought the league could have as many as four contenders.

Less impressive, even, is that upper-mid section. After Alabama, which SEC team is scary in the postseason? Tennessee, maybe. Seven-loss-in-the-SEC Tennessee.

And the bottom of the conference barrel? Yikes.

Of course, this is a glass-half-empty point of view. Maybe we can do the glass-half-full one if the eight projected NCAA Tournament bids come to fruition.

1. Alabama (last week 1)

The off-court drama may yet jump to bite the basketball team. It hasn’t for now and Alabama remains a likely 1-seed for the Big Dance.

2. Texas A&M (2)

Don’t ask us how Texas A&M is still just a projected No. 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies went 15-3 in the SEC and beat Alabama last week. Apparently, they’re just not sexy enough.

3. Kentucky (4)

OK, fine. Kentucky fell to Vanderbilt in the last week of the regular season. Vandy finished a game back of third place in the league. Kentucky stepped it up in the final month of the season. Not sure they’re scary in March, though.

4. Tennessee (3)

A 4-6 record to finish the season took a ton of air out of the Tennessee sails. Things were trending down even before Zakai Zeigler was hurt against Arkansas, too. The Vols could make a run, but they no longer feel like an Final Four darkhorse. Now they’re more of a ‘could-they-lose-in-the-first-round’ team.

5. Missouri (5)

Four straight wins closed the year and Missouri finished with their best record since joining the SEC. What a job by first-year coach Dennis Gates. A Sweet 16 trip would surprise no one. Nor would a first-round exit.

6. Auburn (6)

Auburn and Arkansas played the exact same three teams to end the season, just in a different order. The Tigers won one of them, at least, lifting them above the Hogs in the power rankings and possibly into the NCAA Tournament.

7. Vanderbilt (9)

Quick. Name the only SEC team to win eight of nine down the stretch. Would you believe that Vandy’s only loss in that stretch came to LSU? Last-place LSU. Wild. The Commodores likely won’t make the Dance, but they could.

8. Arkansas (7)

Are the three straight losses to Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky enough to knock Arkansas out of the NCAA Tournament? No, probably not. But at 8-10, it was an underwhelming season for the Razorbacks.

9. Mississippi State (8)

Bottom line: had MSU beaten Vanderbilt in the season finale, we’d have put the Bulldogs in. It didn’t happen and now Mississippi State needs a run in the SEC Tournament.

10. Florida (10)

Closing the year with wins over LSU and Georgia had to at least feel nice after the disappointments in the post-Colin Castleton-injury phase. Odd year in Gainesville. Not terrible. Not good.

11. Georgia (11)

No, the early-season promise didn’t pan out, but it was a better year in Athens than most projected. Mike White should be able to turn UGA into a moderate threat going forward.

12. South Carolina (12)

The Gamecocks, on the other hand, finished about as expected. A touch better than Ole Miss, but a bit behind almost everyone else.

13. Ole Miss (13)

When Kermit Davis was let go halfway through the SEC slate, it was all about next year. Bummer for those who won’t return to Oxford, but it’s what OM has become in recent years.

14. LSU (14)

LSU has to hope that was the final purge because, mercy. Two SEC wins after a modestly solid nonconference start, what the heck happened?

