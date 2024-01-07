SEC basketball power rankings: Settling debate among Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky for No. 1

There's nothing like the first weekend of SEC basketball conference play after two months of buildup.

It can shatter illusions ‒ see undefeated Ole Miss losing by 26 in Knoxville. It can raise eyebrows – see a dominant win by LSU in College Station.

More than anything, it begins the process of establishing a baseline for the long conference season ahead. Here's how our power rankings shifted with the season's first SEC results.

1. Tennessee

There are demolition jobs. Then there's what Tennessee did to Ole Miss in its SEC opener. The 90-64 final scoreline might have been flattering to the Rebels. The best part for Vols fans? They don't have to read the snarky social media post Lane Kiffin (probably) had in his drafts had this gone the other way.

Last week: 1

Record: 11-3

2. Auburn

Good teams can manage on the road in challenging college basketball environments like the one Arkansas always presents in Bud Walton Arena. Great teams can win emphatically like Auburn did Saturday. The Tigers' average margin of victory during their seven-game winning streak is 25 points.

Last week: 2

Record: 12-2

MORE ON THE TIGERS: Bruce Pearl won't call Auburn basketball great, but AU is doing 'what great teams do'

3. Kentucky

We've spent the nonconference schedule trying to decide whether this is one of those special Kentucky teams that wins despite its youth. Fifty points from freshmen in a narrow road win over a strong Florida team is a good sign. "I don't care that they're young," coach John Calipari said afterward. "They're dogs."

Last week: 3

Record: 9-2

4. Alabama

The Crimson Tide was held to its lowest point total of the season on the road against Vanderbilt, although there are plenty of teams further down this list that covet a 78-point showing. Nate Oats' team needed to defend competently to win – not always a guarantee ‒ and it found a way.

Last week: 5

Record: 9-5

TIDE: Alabama basketball beat Vanderbilt, but competitive edge still inadequate

5. Florida

You only get so many chances for marquee home wins in conference play. The Gators played well enough to cash in on Kentucky's visit – except at the free-throw line, where they missed 11 of their 29 opportunities. Still, Florida's performance compared favorably with much of the SEC's middle tier.

Last week: 7

Record: 10-4

6. Texas A&M

Ring the alarm in Aggieland. Buzz Williams' team struggles from 3-point distance. It isn't efficient from close range, either. If the Aggies didn't clean up the offensive glass more efficiently than anyone in the country, they'd be in real trouble. After dropping their SEC opener at home to an under-construction LSU squad, they probably are anyway.

Last week: 4

Record: 9-5

7. South Carolina

The Gamecocks have earned the right to be taken seriously after picking up a good home win over Mississippi State that added substance to a nice nonconference performance. Meechie Johnson and his 18.2 points per game might be the conference's most improved player.

Last week: 10

Record: 13-1

8. Mississippi State

Chris Jans' team is improved offensively from last year's group that had to just will the ball into the basket. But the Bulldogs aren't proficient enough offensively to give up 15 offensive rebounds on the road in SEC play and win.

Last week: 8

Record: 11-3

BULLDOGS: Rebounding woes prove costly for Mississippi State basketball in SEC opener at South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

Score one for the nerds. The analytics indicated there was more than a little bit of fool's gold involved in the Rebels' unbeaten start, and Tennessee proved that theory right. Now Chris Beard's team has to prove it belongs in the NCAA Tournament conversation, starting with a visit from Florida this week.

Last week: 6

Record: 13-1

10. Georgia

The Bulldogs continue to win the games they should. A road win over a mess of a Mizzou team doesn't offer the same proof of concept it would have last season, but home games against Arkansas and Tennessee this week give Georgia the opportunity to have a big week.

Last week: 11

Record: 11-3

11. Arkansas

In the midst of a postgame rant following an 83-51 clobbering from Auburn, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said the quiet part out loud. "We need to get a lot better to even survive in this league," he said. It translates roughly to: If the Razorbacks earn the right to be nervous on Selection Sunday, that'll be a win.

Last week: 9

Record: 9-5

HAWGS: 'We quit': Arkansas basketball reaches season low-point in blowout loss to No. 25 Auburn

12. LSU

Is that a pulse we detect from the LSU basketball program? The Tigers ran Texas A&M out of its own gym with an elite defensive performance. A home game against Vanderbilt gives Matt McMahon's team an opportunity to start SEC play 2-0 and match last season's SEC win total.

Last week: 13

Record: 9-5

13. Missouri

Dennis Gates probably had a point when he took issue with the 21-7 free-throw disparity in the Tigers' loss to Georgia. Still, there's no way last season's high-flying Mizzou team would have depended on a friendly whistle to beat Georgia at home. That team's swagger and excitement seems a world away.

Last week: 12

Record: 8-6

14. Vanderbilt

Give Jerry Stackhouse's team credit for making a game out of a contest it trailed 33-15 to Alabama in the first half. Still, the Commodores are long past the point where near-misses can make much of a difference.

Last week: 14

Record: 5-9

