SEC Basketball Power Rankings: With one week left, the top is up for grabs

Three weeks ago, the Southeastern Conference looked like it might have 10 teams qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The number was a longshot, but it was legitimate.

Fast-forward to March and the SEC looks about like it has most of the last few years: a few teams near the top who could make a Final Four run, some standard invitees and a bunch of muck near the bottom.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, only six teams from the SEC are locks to make the Big Dance. Another two have a shot, one of whom’s is better than the other. But the reality is that for a league that has hovered on good-not-great for almost a decade now, things seem to have stalled out.

Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn are the class of the conference and have been for the last few years. South Carolina joined the fray this year, though it remains to be seen how long the Gamecocks stay. They could be holding Arkansas’ seat warm after the Razorbacks crashed-and-burned in 2024. And the Mississippi schools, Vanderbilt, Missouri, sure, they all have their occasional good years, but this sure wasn’t one of them.

So after tons of promise, we’re left about where we started. The SEC is what the SEC has been: good, not great.

1. Tennessee (1)

Feb 14, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Makhi Mitchell (15) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The disrespect folks are showing Tennessee is incredible. Type in “SEC basketball power rankings” into Google on Monday and you’ll get a few listing Auburn as the league’s best team. Meanwhile the Volunteers have won six in a row, including victories over Alabama and Auburn both.

2. Alabama

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (12) celebrates with Mark Sears (1) after Wrightsell Jr. made a 3-point basket against Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Yes, the Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee, but the game lived up to the hype. Alabama closes with Florida and Arkansas.

3. Kentucky (3)

Mar 2, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) celebrates a three point basket during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky doesn’t move in power rankings. The Wildcats have won five of their last six and could move up the SEC standings, too, with a win in the season finale against Tennessee.

4. Auburn (4)

Jan 6, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) dunks the ball in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn didn’t need, per se, a bounce-back after falling to Tennessee early last week. Pasting Mississippi State by 15 points still had to feel good. It also provided a clear line of demarcation between the haves of the conference and the middle-class.

5. South Carolina (6)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 20: Stephen Clark #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks goes to the basket during the first half against Tramon Mark #12 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 20, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Gamecocks beat Texas A&M and beat Florida to prove they weren’t going to wilt down the stretch. What a season in Columbia.

6. Florida

Jan 13, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Tyrese Samuel (4) rebounds the ball over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida is the last pure lock to make make the NCAA Tournament from the SEC. We’ve been fans of the Gators in these power rankings all year. They finish against Alabama and Vanderbilt.

7. Mississippi State (7)

Feb 17, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Shakeel Moore (3) points toward the student section after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State should be in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced in two weeks, but that schedule isn’t doing them any favors. The Bulldogs – after falling to Kentucky and Auburn – finish with Texas A&M and South Carolina.

8. LSU (9)

Feb 10, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Jalen Reed (13) looks on during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lookie here. LSU is going to finish in the top 10. Few would have predicted the Tigers would be decent, nevermind legitimately good. They won’t make the NCAA Tournament, but they’re not the kind of team I’d want to meet in the NIT.

9. Ole Miss (9)

Jan 24, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts after a three point basket during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In the last month, Ole Miss has beaten Missouri twice. Those are the only two wins on the Rebels’ resume. What once looked like a shoo-in season to get back to the Dance crashed hard.

10. Texas A&M (10)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 16: Wade Taylor IV #4 of the Texas A&M Aggies directs his team in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Speaking of disappointments, welcome to the party Texas A&M. The supremely talented Aggies are the most disappointing team in the league not named Arkansas. At least they saw a five-game skid snapped on Saturday. They can still finish above-.500 with wins over the two Magnolia State schools.

11. Arkansas (11)

Mar 2, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Chandler Lawson (8) holds the ball and is fouled by Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas was bouncing back, looking like the team most thought the Hogs would over the last two weeks. Then Vanderbilt got ’em. Ol’ Vanderbilt. Arkansas wants to avoid a losing season, but closing with LSU and Alabama while a game under-.500 seems like a longshot.

12. Georgia (12)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – FEBRUARY 10: Noah Thomasson #4 and Justin Hill #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs talk during a timeout in the first half during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 10, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Georgia has one win in the last month and the Bulldogs close with Ole Miss and Auburn. The season went off the rails a while back, but signs for a step forward were there…a month ago.

13. Vanderbilt (13)

Feb 27, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Ezra Manjon (5) shoots a technical foul shot in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

An 8-20 season ends with Kentucky and Florida. Yikes. At least Jerry Stackhouse picked up a nice win at Arkansas last week.

14. Missouri (14)

Feb 24, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II (55) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Layden Blocker (6) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri has to beat either Auburn or LSU this week to avoid a winless conference season. The Tigers were in the NCAA Tournament last year and had a roster that was much better than this fate.

