SEC Basketball Power Rankings: With one week left, the top is up for grabs
Three weeks ago, the Southeastern Conference looked like it might have 10 teams qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The number was a longshot, but it was legitimate.
Fast-forward to March and the SEC looks about like it has most of the last few years: a few teams near the top who could make a Final Four run, some standard invitees and a bunch of muck near the bottom.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, only six teams from the SEC are locks to make the Big Dance. Another two have a shot, one of whom’s is better than the other. But the reality is that for a league that has hovered on good-not-great for almost a decade now, things seem to have stalled out.
Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn are the class of the conference and have been for the last few years. South Carolina joined the fray this year, though it remains to be seen how long the Gamecocks stay. They could be holding Arkansas’ seat warm after the Razorbacks crashed-and-burned in 2024. And the Mississippi schools, Vanderbilt, Missouri, sure, they all have their occasional good years, but this sure wasn’t one of them.
So after tons of promise, we’re left about where we started. The SEC is what the SEC has been: good, not great.
1. Tennessee (1)
The disrespect folks are showing Tennessee is incredible. Type in “SEC basketball power rankings” into Google on Monday and you’ll get a few listing Auburn as the league’s best team. Meanwhile the Volunteers have won six in a row, including victories over Alabama and Auburn both.
2. Alabama
Yes, the Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee, but the game lived up to the hype. Alabama closes with Florida and Arkansas.
3. Kentucky (3)
Kentucky doesn’t move in power rankings. The Wildcats have won five of their last six and could move up the SEC standings, too, with a win in the season finale against Tennessee.
4. Auburn (4)
Auburn didn’t need, per se, a bounce-back after falling to Tennessee early last week. Pasting Mississippi State by 15 points still had to feel good. It also provided a clear line of demarcation between the haves of the conference and the middle-class.
5. South Carolina (6)
The Gamecocks beat Texas A&M and beat Florida to prove they weren’t going to wilt down the stretch. What a season in Columbia.
6. Florida
Florida is the last pure lock to make make the NCAA Tournament from the SEC. We’ve been fans of the Gators in these power rankings all year. They finish against Alabama and Vanderbilt.
7. Mississippi State (7)
Mississippi State should be in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced in two weeks, but that schedule isn’t doing them any favors. The Bulldogs – after falling to Kentucky and Auburn – finish with Texas A&M and South Carolina.
8. LSU (9)
Lookie here. LSU is going to finish in the top 10. Few would have predicted the Tigers would be decent, nevermind legitimately good. They won’t make the NCAA Tournament, but they’re not the kind of team I’d want to meet in the NIT.
9. Ole Miss (9)
In the last month, Ole Miss has beaten Missouri twice. Those are the only two wins on the Rebels’ resume. What once looked like a shoo-in season to get back to the Dance crashed hard.
10. Texas A&M (10)
Speaking of disappointments, welcome to the party Texas A&M. The supremely talented Aggies are the most disappointing team in the league not named Arkansas. At least they saw a five-game skid snapped on Saturday. They can still finish above-.500 with wins over the two Magnolia State schools.
11. Arkansas (11)
Arkansas was bouncing back, looking like the team most thought the Hogs would over the last two weeks. Then Vanderbilt got ’em. Ol’ Vanderbilt. Arkansas wants to avoid a losing season, but closing with LSU and Alabama while a game under-.500 seems like a longshot.
12. Georgia (12)
Georgia has one win in the last month and the Bulldogs close with Ole Miss and Auburn. The season went off the rails a while back, but signs for a step forward were there…a month ago.
13. Vanderbilt (13)
An 8-20 season ends with Kentucky and Florida. Yikes. At least Jerry Stackhouse picked up a nice win at Arkansas last week.
14. Missouri (14)
Missouri has to beat either Auburn or LSU this week to avoid a winless conference season. The Tigers were in the NCAA Tournament last year and had a roster that was much better than this fate.