SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Missouri falls, Florida rises
We are officially underway.
The 2021-22 college basketball season has officially begun. There haven’t been any incredible surprises so far, but rather overall the teams that are expected to compete have looked good early, and the ones that aren’t expected to compete have played like they don’t in fact want to.
Eight teams are still undefeated, with South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, and Kentucky all taking losses over the course of week one. the fact that Texas A&M is 3-0 might be the only legitimate surprise the conference has had in this early season.
Here are the SEC power rankings after one week of basketball action.
14. Georgia
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia is 1-1 and is averaging 63 points per game.
13. Missouri
© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Missouri is 1-1 and lost to UMKC 80-66 at home.
12. South Carolina
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina is 2-1 with a 66-62 loss to Princeton at home.
11. Vanderbilt
© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
10. Ole Miss
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss is 2-0.
9. Texas A&M
© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel , Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Texas A&M is 3-0.
8. Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State is 2-0.
7. LSU
Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
LSU is 3-0 with a big win over Liberty.
6. Florida
© Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida is 2-0 with a huge win over then-No. 20 Florida State.
5. Arkansas
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas is 2-0 with a win over Mercer that was much closer than the final score indicated.
4. Auburn
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Auburn is 2-0.
3. Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky is 1-1 with a loss to No. 7 Duke.
2. Tennessee
© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee is 2-0 with a huge game vs No. 5 Villanova coming up this Saturday.
1. Alabama
Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama is 2-0 and is averaging 98 points over the course of those two contests.
