SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Missouri falls, Florida rises

We are officially underway.

The 2021-22 college basketball season has officially begun. There haven’t been any incredible surprises so far, but rather overall the teams that are expected to compete have looked good early, and the ones that aren’t expected to compete have played like they don’t in fact want to.

Eight teams are still undefeated, with South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, and Kentucky all taking losses over the course of week one. the fact that Texas A&M is 3-0 might be the only legitimate surprise the conference has had in this early season.

Here are the SEC power rankings after one week of basketball action.

14. Georgia

Georgia is 1-1 and is averaging 63 points per game.

13. Missouri

Missouri is 1-1 and lost to UMKC 80-66 at home.

12. South Carolina

South Carolina is 2-1 with a 66-62 loss to Princeton at home.

11. Vanderbilt

10. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is 2-0.

9. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is 3-0.

8. Mississippi State

Mississippi State is 2-0.

7. LSU

LSU is 3-0 with a big win over Liberty.

6. Florida

Florida is 2-0 with a huge win over then-No. 20 Florida State.

5. Arkansas

Arkansas is 2-0 with a win over Mercer that was much closer than the final score indicated.

4. Auburn

Auburn is 2-0.

3. Kentucky

Kentucky is 1-1 with a loss to No. 7 Duke.

2. Tennessee

Tennessee is 2-0 with a huge game vs No. 5 Villanova coming up this Saturday.

1. Alabama

Alabama is 2-0 and is averaging 98 points over the course of those two contests.

