SEC basketball power rankings: What we learned from Tennessee, others at holiday tourneys

Tennessee basketball ran into a 7-foot-4 buzz saw named Zach Edey. Alabama stumbled against Ohio State. Texas A&M couldn't solve FAU.

It was a week full of reality checks for the top tier of SEC basketball, with the class of the conference testing themselves in Thanksgiving week tournaments full of tough opposition.

So what did we learn? Whose stock rose and whose stock fell?

1. Tennessee

For the Vols, the only thing scarier than the Maui Invitational field ‒ which included five other ranked teams ‒ was the 3-point line. Tennessee shot 63 combined triples in losses to Kansas and Purdue and converted on 17 of them for a 27% hit rate. For now, we'll call it a stubbed toe against elite competition rather than a trend for the Vols, who retain the top spot thanks to some slip-ups from teams behind them.

Last week: 1

2. Texas A&M

Down two of their top three scorers in Henry Coleman and Tyrece Radford, the Aggies responded to their first loss of the season by earning a solid win over an Iowa State team that should go to the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M is deep, well-coached and likely to be a factor in the race for the SEC title again.

Last week: 2

3. Alabama

Nate Oats had some sharp words for his team's defensive effort in a loss to Ohio State. The Crimson Tide responded by allowing a 52% shooting performance and 91 points to Oregon. That might have been a problem if Alabama hadn't scored 99. The Crimson Tide play 100 mph at all times, and there might not be a more fun team in college basketball.

Last week: 3

The 118 points the Wildcats hung on Marshall marked the second-highest total in a college basketball game this season as of Sunday morning. It's clear Coach Cal has a remarkable collection of elite young talent. It's unclear whether that talent will translate into wins. In other words, it's status quo in Lexington.

Last week: 5

Just a run-of-the-mill victory over an unremarkable Nicholls State team this week for the Bulldogs. They've beaten a handful of good teams and belong in the SEC's upper tier for now. Where they rank within that tier will be determined when they play someone great, and that won't happen until conference play.

Last week: 4

The Gators took Baylor to the wire without their anchor in 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten, who also played just one minute in a nice win over Pitt. Todd Golden's team looks efficient, balanced and physical. Florida has the makings of an NCAA Tournament team early.

Last week: 7

7. Auburn

The Tigers have beaten their past four opponents by at least 15 points, but none of those wins seems particularly likely to help their résumé. Their chance for a first decent win of the season comes when Virginia Tech visits The Plains this week.

Last week: 6

A difficult week in the Bahamas could have become disastrous had Arkansas not managed to beat Stanford in double overtime. The Razorbacks struggle to force turnovers, send their opponents to the free-throw line too frequently and have had a hard time defending the 3-point line. That is not a trio of ingredients that you can mix into a good defense.

Last week: 8

The Most Underwhelming MTE Award goes to South Carolina, which won the Arizona Tip-Off event this week by besting a field that featured DePaul, Grand Canyon and San Francisco. Points for beating who you're supposed to, we guess.

Last week: 9

There is something to be said for the Rebels' escape artistry, having won their past three games by a combined five points. There is also something to be said about the fact that it was necessary in the first place against the likes of Detroit Mercy, Sam Houston State and Temple. Ole Miss is unbeaten, but will finally play quality opponents in NC State and Memphis this week.

Last week: 10

11. Mizzou

Speaking of struggling with cupcakes, two games after losing to Jackson State, Mizzou let a 1-4 Loyola (Maryland) team back into the game after jumping out to a 31-9 lead before managing to grind out a win. There's very little frosting on the upcoming schedule for the Tigers, who have to figure themselves out fast if they want to repeat last season's good vibes.

Last week: 11

12. Georgia

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, finally a starter in his fourth season of college basketball, looks like he has evolved into one of the SEC's most interesting players. A 6-7 guard who can really shoot it, he combines with Noah Thomasson to give the Bulldogs a really nice backcourt pairing.

Last week: 12

LSU travels to Syracuse this week for a matchup of two programs that would love to time-travel back to the mid-80s. We're starting to see some semblance of an identity form under Matt McMahon, as the Tigers are becoming one of the nation's best teams at taking the ball away. They'll need to defend their paint better for that to translate to wins.

Last week: 13

14. Vanderbilt

The Commodores are probably the worst defensive team in the SEC, and they don't have the shotmaking talent to get away with it. An uninspiring trip to Las Vegas saw them drop decisions to NC State and Arizona State.

Last week: 14

