SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Bubbles may burst for several this week

The story of the SEC has been consistent all year long.

Inconsistent.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the top three teams in the conference have locked up high-quality seeds for the NCAA Tournament already. As for everyone else, well, the final two weeks will be played on pins and needles.

As such, most of the movement in the week’s power rankings was in the middle. Seven teams sit within two games of each other between 8-6 and 6-8 in the conference. One of the teams at 9-5, even – Kentucky – hasn’t exactly locked up its ticket to the Big Dance, either.

Four of the six teams in SEC action on Tuesday are in that tight group above. Arkansas and Georgia square off from Fayetteville while Mississippi State heads to Missouri. Those outcomes could shake things up significantly.

Or not at all.

Such is the SEC.

1. Alabama (last week 1)

Jan 11, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) controls the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) defends during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama finally fell in SEC play last week. It didn’t matter. The Crimson Tide followed the loss by plastering Georgia on Saturday by almost 50 points. They are the best team in the conference by a sight.

2. Tennessee (2)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) is interviewed during Tennessee Volunteers basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Kns Vols Hoops Mediaday

Tennessee is stumbling a bit down the stretch and are in a tie for third in the conference with Kentucky. The Vols have lost three of four, but their resume is strong enough to keep them here. For now.

3. Texas A&M (3)

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The days of Texas A&M being on the NCAA Tournament bubble are over. The Aggies have won five in a row and are just a game behind Alabama. Unbeatable at home, Texas A&M has been awfully good on the road, too, which is what’s going to count in the postseason.

4. Kentucky (8)

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Has the season been up to Kentucky fans’ standards? No. Probably not. But the Wildcats knocked off bubble team Mississippi State early in the week and then upset Tennessee at home. Barring a collapse, Kentucky is in.

5. Arkansas (7)

Feb 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham (11) celebrates with fans after the game against the Florida Gators at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Beating Florida at home on Saturday was required for the Hogs. From a talent perspective, Arkansas is higher than fifth in the SEC. But their NCAA Tournament hopes may hinge specifically on what they do in their final four: vs. Georgia, at Alabama, at Tennessee, vs. Kentucky.

6. Auburn (5)

Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4) and forward Jackson Grant (12, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Had Auburn not beaten Missouri last week, the Tigers would be staring at a five-game losing streak heading to Wednesday’s game against Ole Miss. They’d have been toast, probably, considering they finish at Kentucky, at Alabama and home against Tennessee.

7. Missouri (4)

Jan 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers lost both games last week. One to Auburn and one to Texas A&M. Missouri should still be in, but Mississippi State is tough Tuesday and Georgia is improved this season for Saturday’s game.

8. Mississippi State (6)

Feb 8, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs had played themselves back into the conversation last week, though a three-point loss to Kentucky hurt. Still, MSU is winning the ones it should. Missouri and Texas A&M make for a tough week upcoming.

9. Vanderbilt (9)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Jerry Stackhouse of the Vanderbilt Commodores talks to a player on the bench during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 04, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt is playing better than ninth in the SEC. The Commodores have won five straight and are ahead of Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi State in the standings. Wins this week against LSU and Florida could put them in a darkhorse conversation.

10. Georgia (11)

Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) defends Georgia Bulldogs forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Georgia lost by 49 points to Alabama. Yes, it was hideous. But what Mike White has done with the Bulldogs this year is impressive as a whole. If they can knock off Arkansas this week, that bubble may burst.

11. Florida (10)

Feb 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Florida Gators guard Kyle Lofton (11) shoots a three point shot in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators were barely on the bubble before Colin Castleton was hurt. Without him, they looked incapable of improving that lot. Stranger things have happened, but Florida looks cooked.

12. South Carolina (12)

Dec 11, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) shoots against the Presbyterian Blue Hose in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks play hard. They just don’t have a ton of depth. South Carolina beat LSU on Saturday, at least, to give itself a shot at the SEC Tournament, anyway.

13. Ole Miss (13)

Jan 21, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Kermit Davis during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, a game behind South Carolina, the Rebels need an upset to get back into the SEC Tournament. They have LSU remaining, anyway.

14. LSU (14)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 24: Adam Miller #44 of the LSU Tigers dribbles in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 24, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU’s losing streak now matches its standing in these power rankings: 14. Just a disasterous year on the Bayou.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire