SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Big wins for Tennessee, Texas A&M highlight first week

The first week of SEC men's basketball action delivered some surprises, sure. Just ask Vanderbilt.

But things went mostly as expected for what we assume will shake out to be the top part of the SEC. Tennessee picked up a strong early win at Wisconsin. Alabama surpassed the 100-point mark twice. Arkansas rolled, and Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams showed Jimbo Fisher that winning on the road is possible.

1. Tennessee

We know the Vols are going to be one of the top defensive teams in the nation. But shooting 50% from the field against Wisconsin on the road? That's an attention grabber. Only three visiting teams since 2018-19 have scored 80 points or more in a regulation game at the Kohl Center.

Last week: 1

2. Texas A&M

Had it not been for Tennessee, the Aggies would have had the best win of the opening week of action for the SEC, topping Ohio State in Columbus. Williams has the talent and roster continuity to do something special with this group.

Last week: 3

3. Arkansas

It's going to be a bit before the Razorbacks' schedule affords us a chance to learn anything about this group. For now, watching Khalif Battle fill it up against the likes of Alcorn State and Gardner-Webb will have to suffice.

Last week: 2

4. Alabama

The Crimson Tide spent the week chomping on cupcakes, putting up two 100-point showings in the process. Nate Oats' team might be the SEC's best watch.

Last week: 4

Just a couple of routine wins against overmatched opponents for Coach Cal and the Wildcats. An upcoming matchup against Kansas will bring an end to the boredom – for better or worse.

Last week: 5

If the Bulldogs can become merely competent on offense and retain last season's defensive excellence, they'll be one of the best teams in the conference. Chris Jans' team looked plenty competent against Arizona State, connecting on 10 3-pointers in a win.

Last week: 7

7. Auburn

It's clear that Auburn does not intend to play the tedious basketball it used to grind through last season. That's great news. Tigers fans would probably enjoy their renewed watchability more if they could avoid giving up 54-point second halves as they did in their loss to Baylor.

Last week: 6

The Gators acquitted themselves nicely in a close neutral site loss to Virginia, but we aren't playing horseshoes here. Keep an eye on 7-foot-1 Marshall transfer Micah Handlogten as a potential All-SEC candidate.

Last week: 8

9. Mizzou

A 55-point offensive showing in a loss to Memphis is a jarring outcome for a team that ranked among college basketball's best offenses a season ago. Replacing last season's outgoing scoring production was always going to be a test.

Last week: 9

Vanderbilt transfer Myles Stute shot the Gamecocks to a nice win over Virginia Tech. Lamont Paris' team has some early season proof-of-concept. Can they avoid throwing it away as they did last season?

Last week: 13

The Rebels did not win any style points in their first two games under Chris Beard, but they avoided embarrassment against lesser opposition. That's more than we can say for a few of their conference peers at the bottom of these rankings.

Last week: 10

12. Georgia

Credit Georgia for testing itself with a pair of power conference opponents to start its season. Splitting against Oregon and Wake Forest is a perfectly decent start to the campaign for Mike White's rebuilding Bulldogs.

Last week: 11

13. Vanderbilt

There are bad losses. Then there are bad losses at home to teams like Presbyterian, which dropped 18 in a row to close out last season. Then there are bad losses at home to teams like Presbyterian after your coach talked about running up the score on overmatched opponents to appease the NET rankings. Yikes.

Last week: 12

It hasn't been a good start if you're an LSU fan looking for progress under Matt McMahon. Before the Tigers think about competing in the SEC, they have to re-establish themselves as the best team in their own state. A loss at home to Nicholls won't help that effort.

Last week: 14

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Big wins for Tennessee, Texas A&M