SEC baseball tournament schedule almost complete. Here’s where the bracket stands

After finishing the regular season Saturday with a loss to No. 1 Tennessee, South Carolina is still awaiting its seeding for the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks (33-21, 13-17 SEC) will either be a No. 9 or No. 10 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament, depending on the finish of the Alabama vs. Auburn game currently in progress.

If the Tide win, the Gamecocks will be the No. 10 seed facing off against No. 7 Alabama at 2 p.m. Tuesday. If Auburn comes out ahead, South Carolina will jump to the No. 9 seed and play No. 8 seed Florida at 5:30 p.m Tuesday.

During the regular season, the Gamecocks won two of three against Florida and dropped two of three against Alabama.

This story will be updated after the Alabama/Auburn game goes final.

SEC TOURNAMENT GAME SCHEDULE, SCORES

All times Eastern. Games will air on SEC Network. The championship game will air Sunday 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tuesday, May 21 (single elimination)

Game 1: No. 6 Georgia, No. 11 TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 10 TBD, No. 7 TBD, 2 p.m.

Game 3: No. 9 TBD No. 8 TBD, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22 (double elimination begins)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 2 p.m.





Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Game 12 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 (Semifinals)

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 (Final)

Game 17: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 3 p.m.