The SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket is out!

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (Pig Trail Nation)- With the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, the SEC Baseball Tournament bracket is officially out!

Arkansas, the 2-seed in this year’s tournament, will play on Wednesday against the winner of either 7-seed Alabama or 10-seed South Carolina, two teams the Hogs played on the road this season.

Here is the bracket below:

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.