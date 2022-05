SEC Baseball Tournament 2022: Our experts pick every game and winner

The SEC Tournament gets underway Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama at the Hoover Met.

Arkansas is defending champion. Regular-season champion Tennessee is the top seed, followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas and LSU. There are 12 teams with a single-elimination format on Tuesday and moves to double elimination on Wednesday. The championship game is Sunday.

Nine teams are ranked in the USA TODAY coaches poll: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 20 LSU, No. 24 Vanderbilt.

Experts who cover SEC baseball for the USA TODAY Network are have picked every game in the tournament, from beginning to end, with matchups after the first round predicted based on who they have advancing.

Here's how they see it playing out:

VOLS BASEBALL: Tennessee baseball dominates USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC team

COY: Tony Vitello named SEC coach of the year, leads Tennessee baseball all-conference honors

SEC BASEBALL: SEC baseball keeps growing, but scholarships don't. Tony Vitello wants more. | Adams

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record

Tuesday

Georgia over Alabama

Florida over South Carolina

Vanderbilt over Ole Miss

Auburn over Kentucky

Wednesday

Georgia over Arkansas

Texas A&M over Florida

Tennessee over Vanderbilt

LSU over Auburn

Thursday

Arkansas over Florida

Vanderbilt over Auburn

Texas A&M over Georgia

Tennessee over LSU

Friday

Arkansas over Georgia

LSU over Vanderbilt

Saturday

Texas A&M over Arkansas

Tennessee over LSU

Sunday

Tennessee over Texas A&M

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger

Tuesday

Alabama over Georgia

Florida over South Carolina

Ole Miss over Vanderbilt

Auburn over Kentucky

Wednesday

Arkansas over Alabama

Texas A&M over Florida

Tennessee over Ole Miss

LSU over Auburn

Thursday

Florida over Alabama

Ole Miss over Auburn

Texas A&M over Arkansas

Tennessee over LSU

Friday

Florida over Arkansas

LSU over Ole Miss

Saturday

Texas A&M over Florida

Tennessee over LSU

Sunday

Tennessee over Texas A&M

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser

Tuesday

Georgia over Alabama

Florida over South Carolina

Story continues

Vanderbilt over Ole Miss

Auburn over Kentucky

Wednesday

Georgia over Arkansas

Florida over Texas A&M

Tennessee over Vanderbilt

LSU over Auburn

Thursday

Florida over Georgia

Tennessee over LSU

Arkansas over Texas A&M

Vanderbilt over Auburn

Friday

Arkansas over Georgia

LSU over Vanderbilt

Saturday

Florida over Arkansas

Tennessee over LSU

Sunday

Tennessee over Florida

Cory Diaz, The Greenville News

Tuesday

Georgia over Alabama

South Carolina over Florida

Vanderbilt over Ole Miss

Auburn over Kentucky

Wednesday

Georgia over Arkanas

Texas A&M over South Carolina

Tennessee over Vanderbilt

LSU over Auburn

Thursday

South Carolina over Arkansas

Vanderbilt over Auburn

Texas A&M over Georgia

Tennessee over LSU

Friday

Georgia over South Carolina

LSU over Vanderbilt

Saturday

Texas A&M over Georgia

LSU over Tennessee

Sunday

LSU over Texas A&M

Aria Gerson, The Tennessean

Tuesday

Alabama over Kentucky

Florida over South Carolina

Vanderbilt over Ole Miss

Kentucky over Auburn

Wednesday

Arkansas over. Alabama

Texas A&M over Florida

Tennessee over Vanderbilt

LSU over Kentucky

Thursday

Florida over Alabama

Vanderbilt over Kentucky

Texas A&M over Arkansas

LSU over Tennessee

Friday

Arkansas over Alabama

Tennessee over Vanderbilt

Saturday

LSU over Tennessee

Texas A&M over Arkansas

Sunday

Texas A&M over LSU

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser

Tuesday

Alabama over Georgia

Florida over South Carolina

Ole Miss over Vanderbilt

Auburn over Kentucky

Wednesday

Arkansas over Alabama

Florida over Texas A&M

Tennessee over Ole Miss

LSU over Auburn

Thursday

Texas A&M over Alabama

Ole Miss over Auburn

Arkansas over Florida

Tennessee over LSU

Friday

Texas A&M over Florida

Ole Miss over LSU

Saturday

Arkansas over Texas A&M

Tennessee over Ole Miss

Sunday

Tennessee over Arkansas

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion-Ledger

Tuesday

Georgia over Alabama

Florida over South Carolina

Vanderbilt over Ole Miss

Auburn over Kentucky

Wednesday

Arkansas over Georgia

Texas A&M over Florida

Tennessee over Vanderbilt

LSU over Auburn

Thursday

Florida over Georgia

Vanderbilt over Auburn

Arkansas over Texas A&M

Tennessee over LSU

Friday

Texas A&M over Florida

LSU over Vanderbilt

Saturday

Arkansas over Texas A&M

Tennessee over LSU

Sunday

Tennessee over Arkansas

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC Baseball Tournament 2022: Predicting every game and winner