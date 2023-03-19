SEC baseball standings after March 18 games

No. 2 Tennessee (15-4, 0-1 SEC) lost its Southeastern Conference opener Friday at Missouri (14-3, 1-0 SEC), 9-1.

Friday’s contest was the first of a three-game series.

Saturday’s originally scheduled game No. 2 between Tennessee and Missouri was postponed due to high winds and low temperatures. The Vols and Tigers will play a doubleheader on Sunday. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader is slated to begin at 2 p.m. EDT, while game No. 2 will start approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Noah Reed (PxP) and Spencer Jurgens (analyst) will be on the call for Sunday’s contests.

Below are SEC standings after March 18 games.

SEC East 1: Vanderbilt

March 18 result: Vanderbilt 7, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 16-5 (3-0 SEC)

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

SEC East 2: Kentucky

March 18 result: Kentucky 12, Mississippi State 3 (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 17-2 (2-0 SEC)

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

SEC East 2: South Carolina

March 18 result: South Carolina 5, Georgia 4 (Athens, Georgia)

March 18 result: South Carolina 12, Georgia 2 (Athens, Georgia)

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 19-1 (2-0 SEC)

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

SEC East 4: Missouri

March 18 result: Did not play

Missouri’s 2023 record: 14-3 (1-0 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Tennessee-Missouri baseball projected starting pitchers

SEC East 5: Florida

March 18 result: Did not play

Florida’s 2023 record: 18-4 (2-1 SEC)

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

SEC East 6: Tennessee

March 18 result: Did not play

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 15-4 (0-1 SEC)

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri baseball series during Tony Vitello era

SEC East 7: Georgia

March 18 result: South Carolina 5, Georgia 4 (Athens, Georgia)

March 18 result: South Carolina 12, Georgia 2 (Athens, Georgia)

Georgia’s 2023 record: 13-6 (0-2 SEC)

Story continues

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

SEC West 1: Arkansas

March 18 result: Arkansas 9, Auburn 3 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 17-2 (2-0 SEC)

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire

SEC West 1: LSU

March 18 result: LSU 12, Texas A&M 7 (College Station, Texas)

LSU’s 2023 record: 18-1 (2-0 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

SEC West 3: Alabama

March 18 result: Did not play

Alabama’s 2023 record: 17-4 (1-2 SEC)

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

SEC West 4: Auburn

March 18 result: Arkansas 9, Auburn 3 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Auburn’s 2023 record: 13-5-1 (0-2 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

SEC West 4: Mississippi State

March 18 result: Kentucky 12, Mississippi State 3 (Lexington, Kentucky)

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 13-7 (0-2 SEC)

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

SEC West 4: Texas A&M

March 18 result: LSU 12, Texas A&M 7 (College Station, Texas)

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 13-6 (0-2 SEC)

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire

SEC West 7: Ole Miss

March 18 result: Vanderbilt 7, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 14-6 (0-3 SEC)

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire