SEC baseball standings after March 18 games
No. 2 Tennessee (15-4, 0-1 SEC) lost its Southeastern Conference opener Friday at Missouri (14-3, 1-0 SEC), 9-1.
Friday’s contest was the first of a three-game series.
Saturday’s originally scheduled game No. 2 between Tennessee and Missouri was postponed due to high winds and low temperatures. The Vols and Tigers will play a doubleheader on Sunday. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games and can be watched on SEC Network+.
Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader is slated to begin at 2 p.m. EDT, while game No. 2 will start approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
Noah Reed (PxP) and Spencer Jurgens (analyst) will be on the call for Sunday’s contests.
Below are SEC standings after March 18 games.
SEC East 1: Vanderbilt
March 18 result: Vanderbilt 7, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 16-5 (3-0 SEC)
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
SEC East 2: Kentucky
March 18 result: Kentucky 12, Mississippi State 3 (Lexington, Kentucky)
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 17-2 (2-0 SEC)
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
SEC East 2: South Carolina
March 18 result: South Carolina 5, Georgia 4 (Athens, Georgia)
March 18 result: South Carolina 12, Georgia 2 (Athens, Georgia)
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 19-1 (2-0 SEC)
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
SEC East 4: Missouri
March 18 result: Did not play
Missouri’s 2023 record: 14-3 (1-0 SEC)
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
SEC East 5: Florida
March 18 result: Did not play
Florida’s 2023 record: 18-4 (2-1 SEC)
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
SEC East 6: Tennessee
March 18 result: Did not play
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 15-4 (0-1 SEC)
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
SEC East 7: Georgia
March 18 result: South Carolina 5, Georgia 4 (Athens, Georgia)
March 18 result: South Carolina 12, Georgia 2 (Athens, Georgia)
Georgia’s 2023 record: 13-6 (0-2 SEC)
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
SEC West 1: Arkansas
March 18 result: Arkansas 9, Auburn 3 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 17-2 (2-0 SEC)
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
SEC West 1: LSU
March 18 result: LSU 12, Texas A&M 7 (College Station, Texas)
LSU’s 2023 record: 18-1 (2-0 SEC)
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
SEC West 3: Alabama
March 18 result: Did not play
Alabama’s 2023 record: 17-4 (1-2 SEC)
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
SEC West 4: Auburn
March 18 result: Arkansas 9, Auburn 3 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)
Auburn’s 2023 record: 13-5-1 (0-2 SEC)
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
SEC West 4: Mississippi State
March 18 result: Kentucky 12, Mississippi State 3 (Lexington, Kentucky)
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 13-7 (0-2 SEC)
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30
SEC West 4: Texas A&M
March 18 result: LSU 12, Texas A&M 7 (College Station, Texas)
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 13-6 (0-2 SEC)
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
SEC West 7: Ole Miss
March 18 result: Vanderbilt 7, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 14-6 (0-3 SEC)
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23