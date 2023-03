SEC baseball standings after March 17 games

No. 2 Tennessee (15-4, 0-1 SEC) lost its Southeastern Conference opener Friday at Missouri (14-3, 1-0 SEC), 9-1.

Friday’s contest is the first of a three-game series.

Saturday’s originally scheduled game No. 2 has been postponed due to expected high winds and low temperatures. The Vols and Tigers will now play a doubleheader on Sunday. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Game one of Sunday’s doubleheader is slated to begin at 2 p.m. EDT, while game No. 2 will start approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Below are SEC standings after March 17 games.

SEC East 1: Vanderbilt

March 17 result: Vanderbilt 8, Ole Miss 0 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 15-5 (2-0 SEC)

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

SEC East 2: Kentucky

March 17 result: Kentucky 6, Mississippi State (10 innings — Lexington, Kentucky)

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 16-2 (1-0 SEC)

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

SEC East 2: Missouri

March 17 result: Missouri 9, Tennessee 1 (Columbia, Missouri)

Missouri’s 2023 record: 14-3 (1-0 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

SEC East 4: Florida

March 17 result: Florida 8, Alabama 7 (Gainesville, Florida)

March 17 result: Alabama 6, Florida 3 (Gainesville, Florida)

Florida’s 2023 record: 18-4 (2-1 SEC)

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

SEC East 5: Georgia

Georgia versus South Carolina postponed (Athens, Georgia)

Georgia’s 2023 record: 13-4 (0-0 SEC)

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

SEC East 5: South Carolina

Georgia versus South Carolina postponed (Athens, Georgia)

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 17-1 (0-0 SEC)

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

SEC East 7: Tennessee

March 17 result: Missouri 9, Tennessee 1 (Columbia, Missouri)

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 15-4 (0-1 SEC)

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

SEC West 1: Arkansas

March 17 result: Arkansas 7, Auburn 2 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 16-2 (1-0 SEC)

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

SEC West 1: LSU

March 17 result: LSU 9, Texas A&M 0 (College Station, Texas)

LSU’s 2023 record: 17-1 (1-0 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

SEC West 3: Alabama

March 17 result: Florida 8, Alabama 7 (Gainesville, Florida)

March 17 result: Alabama 6, Florida 3 (Gainesville, Florida)

Alabama’s 2023 record: 17-4 (1-2 SEC)

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

SEC West 4: Auburn

March 17 result: Arkansas 7, Auburn 2 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Auburn’s 2023 record: 13-4-1 (0-1 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

SEC West 4: Mississippi State

March 17 result: Kentucky 6, Mississippi State (10 innings — Lexington, Kentucky)

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 13-6 (0-1 SEC)

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`

SEC West 4: Texas A&M

March 17 result: LSU 9, Texas A&M 0 (College Station, Texas)

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 13-5 (0-1 SEC)

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

SEC West 7: Ole Miss

March 17 result: Vanderbilt 8, Ole Miss 0 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 14-5 (0-2 SEC)

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

