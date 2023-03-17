SEC baseball standings after March 16 games

Southeastern Conference play opened Thursday during the 2023 season.

SEC play opened with two contests on Thursday: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt and Alabama at Florida.

No. 2 Tennessee (15-3) will open Southeastern Conference play Friday at Missouri (13-3) for a three-game series.

First pitch for Friday’s series-opener between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 4 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the series-opener.

Game No. 2 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT. Both contests can be watched on SEC Network+.

Noah Reed (PxP) and Spencer Jurgens (analyst) are on the call for the series.

Below are SEC standings after March 16 games.

SEC East 1: Florida

March 16 result: Florida 3, Alabama 0 (Gainesville, Florida)

Florida’s 2023 record: 17-3 (1-0 SEC)

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

SEC East 1: Vanderbilt

March 16 result: Vanderbilt 12, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 14-5 (1-0 SEC)

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

SEC East 3: Georgia

Georgia hosts South Carolina, Friday-Sunday

Georgia’s 2023 record: 13-4 (0-0 SEC)

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

SEC East 3: Kentucky

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State, Friday-Sunday

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 15-2 (0-0 SEC)

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

SEC East 3: Missouri

Missouri hosts Tennessee, Friday-Sunday

Missouri’s 2023 record: 13-3 (0-0 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Tennessee-Missouri baseball projected starting pitchers

SEC East 3: South Carolina

South Carolina plays at Georgia, Friday-Sunday

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 17-1 (0-0 SEC)

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

SEC East 3: Tennessee

Tennessee plays at Missouri, Friday-Sunday

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 15-3 (0-0 SEC)

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri baseball series during Tony Vitello era

SEC West 1: Arkansas

Arkansas hosts Auburn, Friday-Sunday

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 15-2 (0-0 SEC)

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

SEC West 1: Auburn

Auburn plays at Arkansas, Friday-Sunday

Auburn’s 2023 record: 13-3 (0-0 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

SEC West 1: LSU

LSU plays at Texas A&M, Friday-Sunday

LSU’s 2023 record: 16-1 (0-0 SEC)

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

SEC West 1: Mississippi State

Mississippi State plays at Kentucky, Friday-Sunday

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 13-5 (0-0 SEC)

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`

SEC West 1: Texas A&M

Texas A&M hosts LSU, Friday-Sunday

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 13-4 (0-0 SEC)

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

SEC West 6: Alabama

March 16 result: Florida 3, Alabama 0 (Gainesville, Florida)

Alabama’s 2023 record: 16-3 (0-1 SEC)

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

SEC West 6: Ole Miss

March 16 result: Vanderbilt 12, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 14-4 (0-1 SEC)

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

