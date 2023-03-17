SEC baseball standings after March 16 games
Southeastern Conference play opened Thursday during the 2023 season.
SEC play opened with two contests on Thursday: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt and Alabama at Florida.
No. 2 Tennessee (15-3) will open Southeastern Conference play Friday at Missouri (13-3) for a three-game series.
First pitch for Friday’s series-opener between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 4 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the series-opener.
Game No. 2 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT. Both contests can be watched on SEC Network+.
Noah Reed (PxP) and Spencer Jurgens (analyst) are on the call for the series.
Below are SEC standings after March 16 games.
SEC East 1: Florida
March 16 result: Florida 3, Alabama 0 (Gainesville, Florida)
Florida’s 2023 record: 17-3 (1-0 SEC)
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
SEC East 1: Vanderbilt
March 16 result: Vanderbilt 12, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 14-5 (1-0 SEC)
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23
SEC East 3: Georgia
Georgia hosts South Carolina, Friday-Sunday
Georgia’s 2023 record: 13-4 (0-0 SEC)
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
SEC East 3: Kentucky
Kentucky hosts Mississippi State, Friday-Sunday
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 15-2 (0-0 SEC)
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
SEC East 3: Missouri
Missouri hosts Tennessee, Friday-Sunday
Missouri’s 2023 record: 13-3 (0-0 SEC)
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
SEC East 3: South Carolina
South Carolina plays at Georgia, Friday-Sunday
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 17-1 (0-0 SEC)
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
SEC East 3: Tennessee
Tennessee plays at Missouri, Friday-Sunday
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 15-3 (0-0 SEC)
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
SEC West 1: Arkansas
Arkansas hosts Auburn, Friday-Sunday
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 15-2 (0-0 SEC)
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
SEC West 1: Auburn
Auburn plays at Arkansas, Friday-Sunday
Auburn’s 2023 record: 13-3 (0-0 SEC)
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
SEC West 1: LSU
LSU plays at Texas A&M, Friday-Sunday
LSU’s 2023 record: 16-1 (0-0 SEC)
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
SEC West 1: Mississippi State
Mississippi State plays at Kentucky, Friday-Sunday
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 13-5 (0-0 SEC)
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`
SEC West 1: Texas A&M
Texas A&M hosts LSU, Friday-Sunday
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 13-4 (0-0 SEC)
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
SEC West 6: Alabama
March 16 result: Florida 3, Alabama 0 (Gainesville, Florida)
Alabama’s 2023 record: 16-3 (0-1 SEC)
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
SEC West 6: Ole Miss
March 16 result: Vanderbilt 12, Ole Miss 2 (Nashville, Tennessee)
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 14-4 (0-1 SEC)
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23