SEC baseball scores, records after March 1 games

No. 2 Tennessee (8-2) defeated Charleston Southern (3-6), 8-2, Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Wednesday’s win completed a two-game sweep for Tennessee against the Buccaneers.

The Vols have won eight consecutive games. Tennessee will host Gonzaga, Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Following March 1 games, Vols Wire looks at scores for Southeastern Conference teams. All 14 SEC teams will not play Thursday ahead of weekend games.

SEC baseball scores and records after March 1 games are listed below.

Alabama

Alabama did not play on Wednesday

Alabama’s 2023 record: 9-0

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Arkansas

Arkansas 10, Illinois State 9 (11 innings, Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 6-2

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

Auburn

Auburn 18, Florida A&M 8 (Auburn, Alabama)

Auburn’s 2023 record: 6-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Florida

Jacksonville 10, Florida 8 (Gainesville, Florida)

Florida’s 2023 record: 8-2

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Georgia

Georgia did not play Wednesday

Georgia’s 2023 record: 6-2

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Kentucky

Kentucky did not play Wednesday

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 6-2

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

LSU

LSU did not play Wednesday

LSU’s 2023 record: 7-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

Mississippi State

Mississippi State did not play Wednesday

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 1-1

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30

Missouri

Missouri did not play Wednesday

Missouri’s 2023 record: 6-2

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Ole Miss

Ole Miss 4, Louisiana Tech 3 (Oxford, Mississippi)

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 7-2

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

South Carolina

South Carolina did not play Wednesday

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 9-0

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Tennessee

Tennessee 8, Charleston Southern 2 (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 8-2

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Texas A&M

Texas A&M did not play Wednesday

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 5-3

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt did not play Wednesday

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 6-3

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

