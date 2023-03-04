SEC baseball scores, records after March 3 games
No. 2 Tennessee (9-2) defeated Gonzaga (1-8), 8-2, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Chase Dollander (2-1) pitched six innings for the Vols against Gonzaga on Friday. He recorded 11 strikeouts, while surrendering six hits and zero walks. Dollander faced 24 batters, recording 66 strikes in 95 pitches.
Friday’s contest is the first of a three-game series between Tennessee and Gonzaga.
Game No. 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EST.
Both games can be watched on SEC Network+. Roger Hoover (play-by-play) and Cody Hawn (analyst) will be on the call.
Following Friday’s games, Vols Wire looks at scores and records for Southeastern Conference teams.
SEC baseball scores and records after Friday’s games are listed below.
Alabama
Alabama 11, UIC 1 (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Alabama’s 2023 record: 10-0
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
Arkansas
Arkansas 12, Wright State 2 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 7-2
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
Auburn
Auburn 7, Lipscomb 3 (Auburn, Alabama)
Auburn’s 2023 record: 7-1
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
Florida
Florida 10, Miami 4 (Gainesville, Florida)
Florida’s 2023 record: 9-2
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
Georgia
Georgia 7, Georgia Tech 2 (Athens, Georgia)
Georgia’s 2023 record: 7-2
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
Kentucky
Kentucky versus Indiana State postponed (Lexington, Kentucky)
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 6-2
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
LSU
LSU 12, Butler 2 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
LSU’s 2023 record: 8-1
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
Mississippi State
Ohio State 8, Mississippi State 3 (Frisco College Baseball Classic – Frisco, Texas)
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 6-4
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30
Missouri
Missouri did not play Friday
Missouri’s 2023 record: 6-2
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
Ole Miss
Ole Miss 5, Maryland 1 (Cambria College Classic – Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 8-2
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23
South Carolina
Clemson 5, South Carolina 2 (Clemson, South Carolina)
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 9-1
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
Tennessee
Tennessee 8, Gonzaga 2 (Knoxville, Tennessee)
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 9-2
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
Texas A&M
Louisville 14, Texas A&M 5 (Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic – Houston, Texas)
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 5-4
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
Vanderbilt
Nebraska 5, Vanderbilt 3 (Cambria College Classic – Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 6-4
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23