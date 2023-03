SEC baseball scores, records after March 11 games

No. 2 Tennessee (14-3) completed a doubleheader against Morehead State (9-7) Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee won game No. 2, 6-0, and the series finale, 6-3, to earn a three-game sweep against Morehead State.

The Vols defeated Morehead State, 23-4, Friday in the series-opener.

Tennessee third baseman Zane Denton went 4-for-5 against Morehead State on Friday. He hit for the cycle, recording one single, double, triple and home run, while totaling six RBIs and three runs.

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball wins series versus Morehead State

Following Saturday’s games, Vols Wire looks at scores and records for Southeastern Conference teams.

SEC baseball scores and records after Saturday’s games are listed below.

Alabama

Alabama 6, Columbia 2 (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Columbia 15, Alabama 3 (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Alabama’s 2023 record: 15-2

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Arkansas

Arkansas 6, Louisiana Tech 1 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 12-2

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire

Auburn

Southeast Louisiana 8, Auburn 3 (Auburn, Alabama)

Southeast Louisiana 8, Auburn 7 (Auburn, Alabama)

Auburn’s 2023 record: 12-3

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Florida

Florida 11, Sienna 0 (Gainesville, Florida)

Florida’s 2023 record: 14-3

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Georgia

Georgia 15, Charleston Southern 0 (Athens, Georgia)

Charleston Southern 5, Georgia 4 (Athens, Georgia)

Georgia’s 2023 record: 12-4

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Kentucky

Kentucky 7, Southern Illinois 2 (Carbondale, Illinois)

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 13-2

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

LSU

LSU 12, Samford 0 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

LSU’s 2023 record: 14-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Mississippi State

Mississippi State 12, Lipscomb 4 (Starkville, Mississippi)

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 10-5

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`

Missouri

Missouri versus NJIT canceled (Columbia, Missouri)

Missouri’s 2023 record: 11-3

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Ole Miss

Ole Miss 7, Purdue 6 (10 innings – Oxford, Mississippi)

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 13-2

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

South Carolina

South Carolina 8, Bethune-Cookman 5 (Columbia, South Carolina)

South Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 3 (Columbia, South Carolina)

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 16-1

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Tennessee

Tennessee 6, Morehead State 0 (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Tennessee 6, Morehead State 3 (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 14-3

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Texas A&M

Texas A&M 12, Northern Kentucky 1 (College Station, Texas)

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 11-4

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt 2, Loyola Marymount 0 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 12-4

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

