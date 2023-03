SEC baseball scores, records after March 5 games

No. 2 Tennessee (11-2) defeated Gonzaga (1-10), 17-9, Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee completed a three-game sweep against the Bulldogs.

The Vols clinched a series win Saturday with a 7-2 victory.

Tennessee defeated the Bulldogs, 8-2, Friday in the series opener.

Tennessee pitchers Chase Dollander (11), Chase Burns (8) and Drew Beam (3) combined for 22 strikeouts in Tennessee’s series sweep versus Gonzaga.

The Vols will next host Boston College on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Following Sunday’s games, Vols Wire looks at scores and records for Southeastern Conference teams.

Alabama

Alabama 9, UIC 0 (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Alabama’s 2023 record: 12-0

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Arkansas

Arkansas 6, Wright State 2 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 9-2

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

Auburn

Auburn 4, Lipscomb 3 (Auburn, Alabama)

Auburn’s 2023 record: 9-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Florida

Florida 14, Miami 4 (Gainesville, Florida)

Florida’s 2023 record: 10-3

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Georgia

Georgia Tech 4, Georgia 1 (Lawrenceville, Georgia)

Georgia’s 2023 record: 8-3

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Kentucky

Kentucky 7, Indiana State 6 (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 9-2

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

LSU

LSU 13, Central Connecticut 0 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

LSU’s 2023 record: 10-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

Mississippi State

Mississippi State 8, California 4 (Frisco College Baseball Classic – Frisco, Texas)

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 7-5

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`

Missouri

Missouri 15, Texas Southern 7 (Columbia, Missouri)

Missouri’s 2023 record: 9-2

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Ole Miss

Ole Miss 14, Nebraska 5 (Cambria College Classic – Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 10-2

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

South Carolina

South Carolina 7, Clemson 1 (Columbia, South Carolina)

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 11-1

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Tennessee

Tennessee 17, Gonzaga 9 (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 11-2

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Vols sweep Gonzaga, extends win-streak to 11 games

Texas A&M

Texas A&M 4, Texas Tech 2 (16 innings, Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic – Houston, Texas)

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 7-4

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt 4, Minnesota 0 (Cambria College Classic – Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 8-4

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

