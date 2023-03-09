SEC baseball scores, records after March 8 games

Boston College (9-1) defeated No. 2 Tennessee (11-3), 7-6 in 10 innings, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

The loss ended Tennessee’s 11-game win-streak.

Following Boston College’s win at Tennessee on Tuesday, the Eagles defeated UNC Asheville, 11-6, on Wednesday for its 11th consecutive victory.

Following Wednesday’s games, Vols Wire looks at scores and records for Southeastern Conference teams. All 14 SEC teams will not play on Thursday ahead of Friday-Sunday weekend series.

SEC play is slated to begin March 17. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

SEC baseball scores and records after Wednesday’s games are listed below.

Alabama

Alabama 21, Alabama State 7 (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Alabama’s 2023 record: 14-0

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Arkansas

Arkansas did not play Wednesday

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 10-2

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

Auburn

Auburn 6, Jacksonville State 3 (Jacksonville, Alabama)

Auburn’s 2023 record: 11-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Florida

Florida 11, FAU 0 (Gainesville, Florida)

Florida’s 2023 record: 12-3

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Georgia

Georgia 9, Georgia Southern 4 (Statesboro, Georgia)

Georgia’s 2023 record: 10-3

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Kentucky

Kentucky 9, Ohio 2 (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 11-2

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

LSU

LSU 9, Lamar 2 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

LSU’s 2023 record: 12-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

Mississippi State

Mississippi State did not play Wednesday

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 8-5

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`

Missouri

Missouri did not play Wednesday

Missouri’s 2023 record: 10-2

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Ole Miss

Ole Miss did not play Wednesday

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 11-2

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

South Carolina

South Carolina 19, SC Upstate (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 13-1

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Tennessee

Tennessee did not play Wednesday

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 11-3

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Texas A&M

Texas A&M 6, Rice 1 (Houston, Texas)

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 9-4

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt 2, Evansville 1 (17 innings – Nashville, Tennessee)

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 10-4

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

