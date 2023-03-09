SEC baseball scores, records after March 8 games
Boston College (9-1) defeated No. 2 Tennessee (11-3), 7-6 in 10 innings, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.
The loss ended Tennessee’s 11-game win-streak.
Following Boston College’s win at Tennessee on Tuesday, the Eagles defeated UNC Asheville, 11-6, on Wednesday for its 11th consecutive victory.
PHOTOS: Boston College defeats Tennessee in 10 innings
Following Wednesday’s games, Vols Wire looks at scores and records for Southeastern Conference teams. All 14 SEC teams will not play on Thursday ahead of Friday-Sunday weekend series.
SEC play is slated to begin March 17. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
SEC baseball scores and records after Wednesday’s games are listed below.
Alabama
Alabama 21, Alabama State 7 (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Alabama’s 2023 record: 14-0
Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27
For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire
Arkansas
Arkansas did not play Wednesday
Arkansas’ 2023 record: 10-2
Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21
For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire
Auburn
Auburn 6, Jacksonville State 3 (Jacksonville, Alabama)
Auburn’s 2023 record: 11-1
Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22
For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire
Florida
Florida 11, FAU 0 (Gainesville, Florida)
Florida’s 2023 record: 12-3
Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire
Georgia
Georgia 9, Georgia Southern 4 (Statesboro, Georgia)
Georgia’s 2023 record: 10-3
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23
For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire
Kentucky
Kentucky 9, Ohio 2 (Lexington, Kentucky)
Kentucky’s 2023 record: 11-2
Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26
LSU
LSU 9, Lamar 2 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
LSU’s 2023 record: 12-1
Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22
For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire
Mississippi State
Mississippi State did not play Wednesday
Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 8-5
Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`
Missouri
Missouri did not play Wednesday
Missouri’s 2023 record: 10-2
Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23
Ole Miss
Ole Miss did not play Wednesday
Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 11-2
Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23
South Carolina
South Carolina 19, SC Upstate (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
South Carolina’s 2023 record: 13-1
Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28
Tennessee
Tennessee did not play Wednesday
Tennessee’s 2023 record: 11-3
Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9
Texas A&M
Texas A&M 6, Rice 1 (Houston, Texas)
Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 9-4
Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20
For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt 2, Evansville 1 (17 innings – Nashville, Tennessee)
Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 10-4
Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23