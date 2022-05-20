SEC baseball records, standings following May 19 contests

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings.

Below are SEC team records and standings following May 19 contests during the final weekend of conference play.

SEC East: Tennessee 47-7 (23-5 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

SEC East: Vanderbilt 35-17 (14-14 SEC)

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: Florida 34-19 (14-14 SEC)

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: Georgia 34-19 (14-14 SEC)

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: South Carolina 26-26 (12-16 SEC)

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEC East: Kentucky 28-23 (10-17 SEC)

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: Missouri 27-22 (9-19 SEC)

Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC West: Arkansas 38-14 (18-10 SEC)

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Texas A&M 34-16 (18-10 SEC)

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SEC West: Auburn 36-16 (15-11 SEC)

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: LSU 35-18 (15-13 SEC)

LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SEC West: Ole Miss 31-20 (13-15 SEC)

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Alabama 27-25 (10-17 SEC)

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

SEC West: Mississippi State 26-28 (9-19 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

