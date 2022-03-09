SEC baseball records, standings following March 8 contests

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA Regionals are slated to begin June 2. NCAA Super Regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings. Below are SEC team records and standings following March 8 contests.

SEC East: Tennessee 10-1 (0-0)

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

SEC East: Missouri: 9-1 (0-0)

Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: Kentucky 11-2 (0-0)

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: Vanderbilt 10-2 (0-0)

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: Florida 11-3 (0-0)

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: Georgia 9-3 (0-0)

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: South Carolina 7-5 (0-0)

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEC West: Ole Miss 10-1 (0-0)

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Auburn 11-2 (0-0)

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: LSU 9-3 (0-0)

LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SEC West: Arkansas 7-3 (0-0)

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Alabama 9-4 (0-0)

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

SEC West: Texas A&M 7-4 (0-0)

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SEC West: Mississippi State 7-6 (0-0)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

