SEC baseball records, standings following April 14 contests

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings.

Below are SEC team records and standings following April 14 contests during the fifth weekend of conference play.

SEC East: Tennessee 31-2 (12-0 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

SEC East: Georgia 25-9 (8-5 SEC)

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: Vanderbilt 23-9 (5-7 SEC)

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: Florida 21-12 (5-7 SEC)

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: Kentucky 21-13 (5-8 SEC)

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: South Carolina 16-17 (4-9 SEC)

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEC East: Missouri: 19-12 (3-10 SEC)

Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC West: Arkansas 26-7 (9-4 SEC)

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Alabama 22-12 (7-5 SEC)

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

SEC West: LSU 23-10 (7-6 SEC)

LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SEC West: Auburn 23-11 (7-6 SEC)

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Texas A&M 21-12 (7-6 SEC)

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SEC West: Ole Miss 21-12 (5-8 SEC)

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

SEC West: Mississippi State 19-15 (5-8 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

1

1