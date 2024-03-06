SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Shuffling among top teams

The month of March has now begun, meaning the official commencement of the first full month of college baseball season.

Through three weeks of action, the games have proven to be very dramatic and high-scoring. The offenses have been in very different spots from game to game, making the action a whole lot of fun.

The question still remains as to who will be the first to take down Texas A&M, as the Aggies are the last unbeaten team remaining in the SEC. The offense is still shining as the competition ramps up before conference play.

There has been some shifting as of late amongst the SEC standings, with many teams having results affecting their placements.

How did that affect the power rankings? Well, here’s a look at what they look like after week three.

Missouri

Record: 5-6

Last week: No. 12

It’s pretty evident that the Missouri Tigers have not had the start to the season that they desired at all, being the only team in the SEC with a losing record. That trend continued last week with a 1-3 output, losing to SEMO on Tuesday and two games to Northern Kentucky over the weekend.

The offense picked up for the Tigers over games two and three against the Norse, scoring 28 in the win and 15 in the loss. Missouri desperately needs to find an answer to its problems soon, otherwise trouble is going to hit quickly once conference play gets underway.

Ole Miss

Record: 8-5

Last week: No. 13

The Rebels countered some of the struggles from two weeks ago with a solid 4-1 record last week. Ole Miss took both of its midweek games against Little Rock and Missouri State by solid margins, before taking two out of three against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the weekend set. Andrew Fischer was a tough out for the majority of the series, putting up eight RBIs over the course of the week.

The Rebels scored double-digit runs three times through the five games, but the offense will need to be more consistent as we hit the final full week before SEC play.

Mississippi State

Record: 8-4

Last week: No. 14

Last week proved to be full of some much-needed positivity for Mississippi State, going unbeaten in week three. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved up two spots in the power rankings and are trying to build more confidence as we begin to enter the middle portion of the season.

The star player of the week for the boys from Starkville has to be starting pitcher Nate Dohm. His performance in game one of the Bulldogs’ series with Mount St. Mary’s was a big reason why they won handily. He pushed out eight strikeouts on four hits and only gave up one run in seven innings of work, helping lead his team to a 12-2 victory.

Kentucky

Record: 10-1

Last week: No. 11

Another solid week for Kentucky is in the books, as the Wildcats simply shut down their opponents this weekend on both sides of the ball. The boys from Lexington defeated in-state foe Western Kentucky on Tuesday before sweeping Lipscomb in a three-game set during the weekend. They never gave up more than four runs in a game over the course of the four that they played in.

The Kentucky offense shined in game two of the series against Lipscomb. Ryan Waldschmidt, Emilien Pitre, Nick Lopez, Ryan Nicholson and Griffin Cameron all hit for multiple RBIs. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Dominic Niman threw six full innings on the hump, recording five strikeouts and giving up only one run on four hits.

Georgia

Record: 10-1

Last week: No. 10

Georgia went into last week on a high and came away with what was a very interesting week considering its performance. The Bulldogs finished last week at 3-1, but all three of their wins were decided by two runs or less. Their lone loss on Wednesday to Michigan State was not pretty either.

The bright side for Georgia is that Charlie Condon is still arguably the best hitter in the country this early on. He hit five runs over the course of the week, including three in the game against Michigan State. He leads the league with a .568 batting average and 25 hits. He will be key to the Bulldogs’ success this season.

Auburn

Record: 9-2

Last week: No. 9

Auburn baseball seemed to have a fairly regular week based on its past trends. The Tigers went 3-1 this week, defeating Samford on Tuesday and winning two out of the three games they played against UConn this weekend. The offense came in bursts over the weekend, proving the Tigers can put big numbers up early. The pitching is also improving, as well.

Cooper McMurray had a decent week for Auburn, posting six RBIs and going 5-for-11 from the plate. His power brings life to the bats and can do damage that will be needed as the season progresses.

Alabama

Record: 11-1

Last week: No. 7

Alabama experienced some close calls last week, but remains in a firm No. 8 spot in the middle of the pack. The Crimson Tide defeated UAB in extras on Tuesday before heading to Frisco to beat Indiana and Arizona while losing to Dallas Baptist. Their offense looks to be as good as ever, but the pitching lacked over the course of the last two games in Texas.

Starting pitcher Ben Hess did shine big in the 12-0 shutout win over Indiana, though. He pitched five full innings, striking out 10 and only giving up one hit on the day, proving his dominance in the starting role this season as a reliable option.

Florida

Record: 8-3

Last week: No. 5

Florida finds itself dropping in the standings this week after an up-and-down showing on the diamond. The Gators went 3-2 in the five games they played, losing to Stetson on Tuesday and game two of its series with Miami on Saturday. While they bounced back from both games, the team did not keep the momentum they had from last week going, and it showed.

Tyler Shelnut is beginning to become a viable batter for the Gators, hitting .333 this week with three extra-base hits. His bat combined with the power of Jac Caglianone will be a lethal weapon heading into SEC play.

Vanderbilt

Record: 10-3

Last week: No. 8

The Vanderbilt Commodores are starting to get hot right before conference play, putting together a solid 5-0 week against stiff competition. The Commodores put a 20-spot on the board in its midweek game against Indiana State before turning around to beat Evansville the next day. They then traveled to the 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic, defeating Louisiana, Houston and Texas.

The highlight of the week came in the finale over the Longhorns, as Vanderbilt came back from being down 11-3 after four innings to win 14-11. It seems no lead is safe against Commodores, and that is a big reason why they rise up in the power rankings this week.

South Carolina

Record: 8-3

Last week: No. 2

South Carolina did not have a great week after moving up to No. 2 in last week’s power rankings. The Gamecocks went 1-2, beating Gardner-Webb but losing both games it was able to play against in-state rival Clemson. South Carolina dropped both of those games by a score of 5-4, nearly getting a grasp of the Tigers, but not having enough to get the job done.

Part of what is holding the team back is the lack of the ability to hit the ball. The Gamecocks are currently second-to-last in the conference in batting average, hitting just .264 against all opponents. The offense needs to step up soon to be competitive in conference action.

Tennessee

Record: 11-1

Last week: No. 6

Tennessee took easy care of its opponents this week, giving itself major momentum heading into the last full week of non-conference action. The Volunteers went 4-0 this week, defeating High Point on Tuesday before mercy-ruling Bowling Green in all three games over the weekend.

Billy Amick was a huge star in the wins, going 8-for-13 over the course of the week and having six RBIs. Blake Burke also had a powerful weekend at the plate, hitting three home runs. Tennessee is looking to be dangerous as the year progresses.

Arkansas

Record: 9-2

Last week: No. 4

Arkansas is also another team that is looking to pose its will come SEC play, making a statement for yet another week. The Razorbacks went 4-0 this week, defeating Grambling and sweeping Murray State. They outscored their opponents 42-6 in the games, posting as dominant a pitching performance as they ever have.

Someone has to land a bat on Hagen Smith’s pitches, because Arkansas is just going to beat its opponents if not. Smith pitched on Friday in game one against the Racers, posting another 12 strikeouts, giving up only one hit and one run in 6.0 innings of work. He leads the league in strikeouts at 31.

LSU

Record: 11-1

Last week: No. 3

The Tigers continue to turn heads when they enter the diamond, and last week was no different. They made quick work of Rice on Wednesday before traveling to the 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic. There, LSU defeated Texas, Louisiana and Texas State.

Sophomore catcher Bradley Neal stepped up in a big way in his outings. He hit 6-for-13, knocking in five RBIs during the Rice game. When he is called upon, look for him to step up and be an impact for the boys in purple and gold. There is still a long way to go, but LSU is looking powerful.

Texas A&M

Record: 11-0

Last week: No. 1

The Aggies have stayed put in the No. 1 spot as we finish out this week’s rankings. Texas A&M stayed moving in a positive direction last week with a mercy-rule win over Lamar, while beating USC once and Arizona State twice at the Globe Life Field Series. While they faced stiffer competition, the Aggie offense warmed up as the weekend went on.

Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery played a huge part in Texas A&M’s run production in Arlington. The junior put up nine RBIs over the course of the three games. He is currently tied with teammate Jace LaViolette and Alabama’s TJ McCants for most RBIs in the SEC. Montgomery and LaViolette look to be a force at the plate as we near conference play.

