SEC baseball home run leaders after Week 3
No. 8 Tennessee (11-1) enters Week 3 of the college baseball season.
The Vols will host Kansas State on Tuesday and Southern Indiana on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Week 4. Both contests are slated for 6 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+.
Tennessee will also host Illinois, Friday-Sunday, for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, while Saturday and Sunday’s contests are slated for 1 p.m. EST. All games in the series can be watched on SEC Network+.
Below are home run leaders in the Southeastern Conference after Week 3.
Charlie Condon, 8 (Georgia)
Billy Amick, 7 (Tennessee)
TJ McCants, 6 (Alabama)
Jace Laviolette, 6 (Texas A&M)
Colby Shelton, 5 (Florida)
Braden Montgomery, 5 (Texas A&M)
Ike Irish, 5 (Auburn)
Jared Jones, 5 (LSU)
Gage Miller, 5 (Alabama)
Andrew Fischer, 5 (Ole Miss)
Ethan Petry, 5 (South Carolina)
Jackson Ross, 5 (Ole Miss)
Billy Amick. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire