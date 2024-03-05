SEC baseball home run leaders after Week 3

No. 8 Tennessee (11-1) enters Week 3 of the college baseball season.

The Vols will host Kansas State on Tuesday and Southern Indiana on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Week 4. Both contests are slated for 6 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee will also host Illinois, Friday-Sunday, for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, while Saturday and Sunday’s contests are slated for 1 p.m. EST. All games in the series can be watched on SEC Network+.

Below are home run leaders in the Southeastern Conference after Week 3.

Charlie Condon, 8 (Georgia)

Billy Amick, 7 (Tennessee)

TJ McCants, 6 (Alabama)

Jace Laviolette, 6 (Texas A&M)

Colby Shelton, 5 (Florida)

Braden Montgomery, 5 (Texas A&M)

Ike Irish, 5 (Auburn)

Jared Jones, 5 (LSU)

Gage Miller, 5 (Alabama)

Andrew Fischer, 5 (Ole Miss)

Ethan Petry, 5 (South Carolina)

Jackson Ross, 5 (Ole Miss)

Billy Amick. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire