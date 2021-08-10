SEC Asks Ripple to Provide Further Slack Communications

BeInCrypto –

The U.S. SEC has requested that Ripple submit more information related to messages in its Slack history, which it believes is unique, critical evidence.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed for a motion that would require Ripple to submit its slack history. The SEC requested Judge Sarah Netbrun of the Southern District of New York to order the firm to search and produce relevant communications between its employees.

The SEC believes that some Slack messages, which have already been produced, yielded critically important information. The filing also states that Ripple “suddenly refused to do,” saying,

