SEC’s annual preseason media poll results for Florida football

The Southeastern Conference wrapped up the 2023 edition of its annual media days on Thursday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Following the summer event, the media was polled to determine preseason rankings as well as the All-SEC team rosters as the fall football season nears.

The results of the poll did not favor the Florida Gators, as Billy Napier’s squad was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East division, ahead of only the Missouri Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores, respectively. The program is trying to shake the monkey of back-to-back losing seasons off its back, having gone just 5-11 in conference play and losing both bowl games over that stretch.

The good news is that three members of the 2023 squad made All-SEC teams, with running back Trevor Etienne making All-SEC third team on offense while cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and defensive end Princely Umanmielen earned third team defensive honors.

The Gators open their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire