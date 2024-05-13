SEC announces Texas men’s hoops opponents, sites for first season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas men’s basketball team knows who and where it’ll play in its inaugural Southeastern Conference season after the league announced the pairings Monday.

The SEC schedule makers were overall fairly kind to the Longhorns, not sending them into Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky, Knoxville to play Rick Barnes’ Tennessee squad, or to Tuscaloosa to play the Alabama Crimson Tide — a Final Four team last season.

They’ll take on the aforementioned three teams at Moody Center during the regular season, along with Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

To preserve historic and natural rivalries, Texas will have a home-and-home series with Arkansas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Longhorns will also travel to Florida, Louisiana State, Ole Miss, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Dates and times will be announced later as broadcasting partners figure out their schedules.

Each SEC team will play each other at least once during the regular season, creating 15 games, then teams will play three other teams a second time to get to 18 conference games. Two of those opponents will be permanent and one will rotate each season.

The SEC tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

