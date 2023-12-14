SEC announces team-by-team college football schedules for the 2024 season

The Southeastern Conference heads into its first football season with 16 teams in 2024, and the addition of Oklahoma and Texas and merging of the league that eliminates divisions for the first time since 1991 that have created a new era with more high-profile matchups and greater parity.

The SEC announced the opponents for all the league teams in July with several high-profile matchup set for the upcoming season, including Alabama facing off with Georgia and Oklahoma, while Texas reignites its rivalry with Texas A&M and also meets Georgia.

What the league didn't do until Tuesday was provide the dates of all the games. Now that those have been announced, here's a team-by-team breakdown of the schedules for every school to make your plans for the upcoming season

Alabama

Aug. 31 - Western Kentucky at Alabama

Sept. 7 - South Florida at Alabama

Sept. 14 - Alabama at Wisconsin

Sept. 28 - Georgia at Alabama

Nov. 23 - Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30 - Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas

Aug. 31 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

Sept. 7 - Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 - Alabama-Birmingham at Arkansas

Auburn

Aug. 31 - Alabama A&M at Auburn

Sept. 7 - California at Auburn

Sept. 14 - New Mexico at Auburn

Florida

Aug. 31 - Miami (Fla.) at Florida

Sept. 7 - Samford at Florida

Sept. 14 - Texas A&M at Florida

Oct. 12 - Florida at Tennessee

Georgia

Aug. 31 - Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Sept. 7 - Tennessee Tech at Georgia

Sept. 14 - Georgia at Kentucky

Sept. 28 - Georgia at Alabama

Oct. 19 - Georgia at Texas

Kentucky

Aug. 31 - Southern Mississippi at Kentucky

Sept. 7 - South Carolina at Kentucky

Sept. 14 - Georgia at Kentucky

LSU

Sept. 1 - LSU vs. Southern California (Las Vegas)

Sept. 7 - Nicholls State at LSU

Sept. 14 - LSU at South Carolina

Oct. 12 - Mississippi at LSU

Mississippi

Aug. 31 - Furman at Mississippi

Sept. 7 - Middle Tennessee at Mississippi

Sept. 14 - Mississippi at Wake Forest

Oct. 12 - Mississippi at LSU

Mississippi State

Aug. 31 - Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State

Sept. 7 - Mississippi State at Arizona State

Sept. 14 - Toledo at Mississippi State

Missouri

Aug. 31 - Murray State at Missouri

Sept. 7 - Buffalo at Missouri

Sept. 14 - Boston College at Missouri

Oklahoma

Aug. 31 - Temple at Oklahoma

Sept. 7 - Houston at Oklahoma

Sept. 14 - Tulane at Oklahoma

Nov. 23 - Alabama at Oklahoma

South Carolina

Aug. 31 - Old Dominion at South Carolina

Sept. 7 - South Carolina at Kentucky

Sept. 14 - LSU at South Carolina

Tennessee

Aug. 31 - Chattanooga at Tennessee

Sept. 7 - Tennessee vs. North Carolina State (Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 14 - Kent State at Tennessee

Oct. 12 - Florida at Tennessee

Texas

Aug. 31 - Colorado State at Texas

Sept. 7 - Texas at Michigan

Sept. 14 - Texas-San Antonio at Texas

Oct. 19 - Georgia at Texas

Texas A&M

Aug. 31 - Notre Dame at Texas A&M

Sept. 7 - McNeese State at Texas A&M

Sept. 14 - Texas A&M at Florida

Vanderbilt

Aug. 31 - Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

Sept. 7 - Alcorn State at Vanderbilt

Sept. 14 - Vanderbilt at Georgia State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SEC announces college football schedules for the 2024 season