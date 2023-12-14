SEC announces team-by-team college football schedules for the 2024 season
The Southeastern Conference heads into its first football season with 16 teams in 2024, and the addition of Oklahoma and Texas and merging of the league that eliminates divisions for the first time since 1991 that have created a new era with more high-profile matchups and greater parity.
The SEC announced the opponents for all the league teams in July with several high-profile matchup set for the upcoming season, including Alabama facing off with Georgia and Oklahoma, while Texas reignites its rivalry with Texas A&M and also meets Georgia.
What the league didn't do until Tuesday was provide the dates of all the games. Now that those have been announced, here's a team-by-team breakdown of the schedules for every school to make your plans for the upcoming season
Alabama
Aug. 31 - Western Kentucky at Alabama
Sept. 7 - South Florida at Alabama
Sept. 14 - Alabama at Wisconsin
Sept. 28 - Georgia at Alabama
Nov. 23 - Alabama at Oklahoma
Nov. 30 - Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas
Aug. 31 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
Sept. 7 - Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Sept. 14 - Alabama-Birmingham at Arkansas
Auburn
Aug. 31 - Alabama A&M at Auburn
Sept. 7 - California at Auburn
Sept. 14 - New Mexico at Auburn
Florida
Aug. 31 - Miami (Fla.) at Florida
Sept. 7 - Samford at Florida
Sept. 14 - Texas A&M at Florida
Oct. 12 - Florida at Tennessee
Georgia
Aug. 31 - Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta)
Sept. 7 - Tennessee Tech at Georgia
Sept. 14 - Georgia at Kentucky
Sept. 28 - Georgia at Alabama
Oct. 19 - Georgia at Texas
Kentucky
Aug. 31 - Southern Mississippi at Kentucky
Sept. 7 - South Carolina at Kentucky
Sept. 14 - Georgia at Kentucky
LSU
Sept. 1 - LSU vs. Southern California (Las Vegas)
Sept. 7 - Nicholls State at LSU
Sept. 14 - LSU at South Carolina
Oct. 12 - Mississippi at LSU
Mississippi
Aug. 31 - Furman at Mississippi
Sept. 7 - Middle Tennessee at Mississippi
Sept. 14 - Mississippi at Wake Forest
Oct. 12 - Mississippi at LSU
Mississippi State
Aug. 31 - Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State
Sept. 7 - Mississippi State at Arizona State
Sept. 14 - Toledo at Mississippi State
Missouri
Aug. 31 - Murray State at Missouri
Sept. 7 - Buffalo at Missouri
Sept. 14 - Boston College at Missouri
Oklahoma
Aug. 31 - Temple at Oklahoma
Sept. 7 - Houston at Oklahoma
Sept. 14 - Tulane at Oklahoma
Nov. 23 - Alabama at Oklahoma
South Carolina
Aug. 31 - Old Dominion at South Carolina
Sept. 7 - South Carolina at Kentucky
Sept. 14 - LSU at South Carolina
Tennessee
Aug. 31 - Chattanooga at Tennessee
Sept. 7 - Tennessee vs. North Carolina State (Charlotte, N.C.)
Sept. 14 - Kent State at Tennessee
Oct. 12 - Florida at Tennessee
Texas
Aug. 31 - Colorado State at Texas
Sept. 7 - Texas at Michigan
Sept. 14 - Texas-San Antonio at Texas
Oct. 19 - Georgia at Texas
Texas A&M
Aug. 31 - Notre Dame at Texas A&M
Sept. 7 - McNeese State at Texas A&M
Sept. 14 - Texas A&M at Florida
Vanderbilt
Aug. 31 - Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
Sept. 7 - Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
Sept. 14 - Vanderbilt at Georgia State
