SEC announces potential kickoff time, TV network for Georgia vs Auburn

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be played for 126th time when Georgia travels to Auburn to take on the Tigers on October 9.

The SEC on Monday announced kickoff times and TV networks for the league’s Week 6 games, but is not making a decision yet on the Georgia vs Auburn game or the Arkansas vs Ole Miss game.

As of right now, Georgia vs Auburn will either kickoff at 12 p.m. on ESPN or at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

If I had to guess, the reason the SEC did not commit to a time and network yet is because it does not know which matchup will be the bigger of the two.

With Georgia playing Arkansas this week, the winning team will likely receive that 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS for its Week 6 game.

The SEC messed up bad last week when it jumped the gun and scheduled Georgia vs Arkansas, a top-10 matchup, for 12 p.m. on ESPN, rather than waiting and giving it the 3:30 p.m. on CBS spot.