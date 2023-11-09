SEC announces permanent opponents for future baseball scheduling format
The 2025 Southeastern Conference baseball campaign will feature Oklahoma and Texas competing in its first season as league members.
The SEC announced permanent opponents for each of the league’s 16 teams on Thursday. Tennessee’s permanent opponents are Alabama and Vanderbilt.
Starting in 2025, each team will play 10 three-game series, two against permanent opponents and eight versus rotating opponents, totaling 30 conference games each season.
The SEC will also move to a single-division format, eliminating east and west divisional standings.
SEC baseball permanent opponents:
Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee
Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri
Auburn: Alabama, Georgia
Florida: Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia: Florida, Auburn
Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt
LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M
Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas
Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU
Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas
Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas
South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida
Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama
Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma
Texas A&M: Texas, LSU
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky
