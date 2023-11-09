SEC announces permanent opponents for future baseball scheduling format

The 2025 Southeastern Conference baseball campaign will feature Oklahoma and Texas competing in its first season as league members.

The SEC announced permanent opponents for each of the league’s 16 teams on Thursday. Tennessee’s permanent opponents are Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Starting in 2025, each team will play 10 three-game series, two against permanent opponents and eight versus rotating opponents, totaling 30 conference games each season.

The SEC will also move to a single-division format, eliminating east and west divisional standings.

SEC baseball permanent opponents:

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky

