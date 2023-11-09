SEC announces permanent opponents for Arkansas baseball, starting in 2025

Starting in 2025, the Arkansas baseball team will only face two league rivals in every season.

The Southeastern Conference released future permanent opponents for each baseball program Thursday, with Texas and Oklahoma entering the league for the 2024-25 academic year. The Razorbacks two permanent opponents are Ole Miss and Missouri.

Jun 23, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn looks over the field before the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Rivalry series against LSU, Texas A&M and Mississippi State will no longer be held every year under the new format. LSU, one of the Razorbacks' fiercest competitors in SEC play, will face Texas A&M and Mississippi State each year.

According to the press release, standings will be kept in a single-division format, eliminating divisional standings. Permanent SEC baseball opponents were determined based on several factors, including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule.

Arkansas is 59-53 all-time against Ole Miss, including winning records against the Rebels in both Fayetteville and Oxford. The Hogs are 23-15 all-time against Missouri, and 11-4 since the Tigers joined the SEC ahead of the 2013 season.

Below is the full list of each SEC teams' permanent opponents, beginning in 2025.

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky

