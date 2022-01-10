SEC announces makeup game date for Florida and Ole Miss

The start of Florida basketball’s Southeastern Conference schedule against the Ole Miss Rebels back on Dec. 29 was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID on the Gators’ squad. On Monday, the SEC announced a makeup date for the two teams to finish unsettled business.

The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. EST in Oxford, Mississippi, according to the university. By making up the game, the conference ensures that all 14 SEC teams compete in a full 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games this season. The matchup is snuggled between a Jan. 22 home game against the Vanderbilt Commodores and a road game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 26, making for a tight three-game stretch for the team.

Before the Gators get that far, they must get past the LSU Tigers this coming Wednesday in the O’Connell Center. First tip is slated for 7 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2 as well as streamed on the ESPN app.

Related

Gators no longer receiving votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Florida sees slight drop in NET rankings after loss to Auburn

List

3 takeaways as Florida loses to Auburn dropping 2nd-straight game

List

Free Throws: Quick reactions following Florida's loss to Auburn

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.