SEC announces kickoff time, TV network for Georgia vs. Mississippi State game
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
The SEC on Monday announced that the game will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) and will air on ESPN.
Despite Mississippi State’s 5-3 record, there’s no reason Georgia should take this game lightly. Under Mike Leach, Mississippi State has created an offense that boasts the nation’s No. 7 leading passer in quarterback Will Rogers.
But first, Georgia must face its toughest test of the season this Saturday vs. Tennessee in a battle of the league’s two remaining undefeated teams. That game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.
#SECFB 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐕🔹𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟮
📺 https://t.co/1xcFgpqxqX pic.twitter.com/NI2ubrNkNq
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 31, 2022