SEC announces kickoff time, TV network for Georgia vs. Mississippi State game

Joe Vitale
·1 min read

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

The SEC on Monday announced that the game will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) and will air on ESPN.

Despite Mississippi State’s 5-3 record, there’s no reason Georgia should take this game lightly. Under Mike Leach, Mississippi State has created an offense that boasts the nation’s No. 7 leading passer in quarterback Will Rogers.

But first, Georgia must face its toughest test of the season this Saturday vs. Tennessee in a battle of the league’s two remaining undefeated teams. That game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

