SEC announces Kickoff time for Texas A&M vs Auburn on November 12

The Aggies have had lots of opportunities to play under the lights in primetime this year, and that trend will continue on November 12th when they travel to Jordan Hare stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers, who just fired head coach Brian Harsin.

On Monday, the SEC announced the kickoff times and broadcast locations for the Week 11 games, and Jimbo Fisher’s squad will take the field at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network.

This will be the Aggies 3rd time to man the 6:30 CT SEC Network slot this season, and their 6th overall night game of the season. The Aggies will be hunting for wins as the season nears it’s end to make sure they secure bowl eligibility, and build momentum heading into 2023.

