SEC announces Georgia women's basketball conference opponents

ATHENS, Ga. — The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s women’s basketball conference opponents for the 2024-25 season.

Georgia’s 16-game conference slate will feature eight home games and eight away contests, with dates and times to be announced closer to the season.

The Lady Bulldogs’ home slate includes Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas. Georgia’s away schedule features contests at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

The schedule consists of a single round robin of home or away (14 games) with one rotating opponent that will be played at home and away (2 games). Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. This marks the 16th season of the 16-game schedule for women's basketball.

Georgia’s 2025 SEC Opponents

Home

Arkansas

Auburn

Kentucky*

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Texas

Away

Alabama

Florida

Kentucky*

LSU

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

*Kentucky is Georgia’s designated home/away opponent for the 2025 conference season.