SEC announces football’s full 2024 kickoff windows schedule
(WHNT) — Alabama and Auburn football’s schedules are looking a little more complete after the SEC revealed more kickoff times for the 2024 football season.
Some games on the schedule have already received a designated kickoff time and then others have been given one of the following categories:
Early: 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. CT start
Afternoon: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT start
Night: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT start
Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) and Night (5-7 p.m.) windows
Alabama football 2024 schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Western Kentucky – 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. South Florida – 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Wisconsin – 11 a.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Georgia – 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt – Afternoon
Oct. 12 vs. South Carolina – 11 a.m.
Oct. 19 at Tennessee – Flex
Nov. 9 at LSU – Flex
Nov. 16 vs. Mercer – 1 p.m.
Nov. 23 at Oklahoma – Flex
Nov. 30 vs. Auburn – Flex
Auburn football 2024 schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Alabama A&M – 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Cal – 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. New Mexico – 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas – Flex
Sept. 28 vs. Oklahoma – Afternoon
Oct. 5 at Georgia – Flex
Oct. 19 at Missouri – Early
Oct. 26 at Kentucky – Night
Nov. 2 vs. Vanderbilt – Early
Nov. 16 vs. Louisiana-Monroe – 11:45 a.m.
Nov. 23 vs. Texas A&M – Flex
Nov. 30 at Alabama – Flex
For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior.
