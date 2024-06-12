SEC announces football’s full 2024 kickoff windows schedule

(WHNT) — Alabama and Auburn football’s schedules are looking a little more complete after the SEC revealed more kickoff times for the 2024 football season.

Some games on the schedule have already received a designated kickoff time and then others have been given one of the following categories:

Early: 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. CT start

Afternoon : 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT start

Night: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT start

Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) and Night (5-7 p.m.) windows

Alabama football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Western Kentucky – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. South Florida – 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Wisconsin – 11 a.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Georgia – 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt – Afternoon

Oct. 12 vs. South Carolina – 11 a.m.

Oct. 19 at Tennessee – Flex

Nov. 9 at LSU – Flex

Nov. 16 vs. Mercer – 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma – Flex

Nov. 30 vs. Auburn – Flex

Auburn football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Alabama A&M – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Cal – 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. New Mexico – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas – Flex

Sept. 28 vs. Oklahoma – Afternoon

Oct. 5 at Georgia – Flex

Oct. 19 at Missouri – Early

Oct. 26 at Kentucky – Night

Nov. 2 vs. Vanderbilt – Early

Nov. 16 vs. Louisiana-Monroe – 11:45 a.m.

Nov. 23 vs. Texas A&M – Flex

Nov. 30 at Alabama – Flex

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior.

