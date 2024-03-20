SEC announces football conference scheduling format for 2025 season

With the SEC expanding to 16 teams this summer with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the league, an eight-game conference schedule was agreed upon for the 2024 campaign, while the future scheduling format was left to be determined.

Now, we know what that format will look like, at least in 2025. Instead of moving to a nine-game schedule as some had speculated would happen, the league will remain at eight games.

Teams will face the same conference opponents they do in 2024, with the home and away locations being swapped. For LSU, that means matchups in Death Valley against South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Florida with road games coming against Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Alabama and Oklahoma.

It’s unclear if they league still intends to expand to nine games in 2026 and beyond, but for now, we know what the next two years of SEC play will look like.

