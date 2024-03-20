SEC announces eight-team scheduling for 2025 football season, keeping existing format

Alabama-Georgia and Texas A&M-Texas are two of the bigger rivalry face-offs that will happen in 2025, as announced by the Southeastern Conference with its scheduling format for the 2025 football season on Wednesday.

The conference - which added Texas and Oklahoma to the conference beginning in 2024 - is sticking to a similar eight-conference game schedule. All teams must also add an opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a major independent (ala Notre Dame).

The schedule will feature the same opponents for schools as the 2024 schedule, completing a home-and-home two-year series between two programs.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release Wednesday. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

The format for the 2025 schedule was approved last week by votes from the SEC Presidents and Chancellors. Dates of games and a full schedule are to be announced at another time.

Here's what you need to know about the 2025 SEC football schedule format.

SEC 2025 football schedule format

The 2025 format continues the four home and four away games for each SEC team, with an exception for two games. The annual Florida-Georgia game will still be played in Jacksonville, Florida, as one of four home games for the Gators. The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma will also continue the tradition of playing in Dallas, as a home game for the Sooners.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs - who have played each other in three of the last four SEC Championship games - will play in Athens, Georgia, after they play each other in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, this coming season. Alabama will also host Oklahoma.

Tennesssee will feature home games against Georgia and Oklahoma and also travel to face Alabama and Florida.

The 2024 season will be the first time the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team conference standings at the end of the regular season and it will continue in 2025. The SEC has eliminated division standings.

SEC football schedules

Here's a look at the schedules for SEC teams in 2024.

